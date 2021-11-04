Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

25-year-old woman flown to hospital following one-vehicle crash on A86 near Laggan

By Michelle Henderson
04/11/2021, 8:11 am Updated: 04/11/2021, 8:16 am
Police are appealing to motorists to check their dashcam footage following the serious one-vehicle crash on the A86.

A woman is a critical condition in hospital following a serious one-vehicle crash near Laggan.

The 25-year-old was driving along the A86 Kingussie to Spean Bridge road when her car careered off the road, near Moy Lodge at Loch Laggan, shorty after 9am on Wednesday.

The road was closed for more than seven hours as officers carried out a full collision investigation at the scene, located 13 miles south of Laggan.

The 25-year-old female driver of a blue Renault Clio was flown by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she remains in a critical condition.

Two children, aged five and two, who were passengers in the car, were also taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital as a precaution.

Officers in Fort William are appealing for information following a serious one-vehicle crash on the A86 near Moy Lodge…

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Police are now appealing to motorists to review their dashcam footage to aid them in their investigation.

Road Policing Sergeant Angus Macleod said: “This was a serious crash that occurred at a point in the day when there would have been commuters and delivery vehicles on the road.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle, or have dashcam footage of the vehicle, on the A86 prior to the crash to get in touch with officers.”

Police, fire and paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene after the alarm was raised around 9.30am.

The A86 remained closed at the junction with the A82 at Spean Bridge and at the junction with the A889 Laggan for the majority of the day prior to being reopened at 5.25pm.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101.