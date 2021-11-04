25-year-old woman flown to hospital following one-vehicle crash on A86 near Laggan

A woman is a critical condition in hospital following a serious one-vehicle crash near Laggan.

The 25-year-old was driving along the A86 Kingussie to Spean Bridge road when her car careered off the road, near Moy Lodge at Loch Laggan, shorty after 9am on Wednesday.

The road was closed for more than seven hours as officers carried out a full collision investigation at the scene, located 13 miles south of Laggan.

The 25-year-old female driver of a blue Renault Clio was flown by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she remains in a critical condition.

Two children, aged five and two, who were passengers in the car, were also taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital as a precaution.

Officers in Fort William are appealing for information following a serious one-vehicle crash on the A86 near Moy Lodge… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Police are now appealing to motorists to review their dashcam footage to aid them in their investigation.

Road Policing Sergeant Angus Macleod said: “This was a serious crash that occurred at a point in the day when there would have been commuters and delivery vehicles on the road.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle, or have dashcam footage of the vehicle, on the A86 prior to the crash to get in touch with officers.”

Police, fire and paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene after the alarm was raised around 9.30am.

The A86 remained closed at the junction with the A82 at Spean Bridge and at the junction with the A889 Laggan for the majority of the day prior to being reopened at 5.25pm.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101.