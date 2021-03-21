Coronavirus: 25 new cases recorded in past 24 hours across north-east

NHS Grampian has recorded 25 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

There were 11 positive cases in Aberdeen, 10 in Aberdeenshire and four in Moray.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government also shows there are 11 people with coronavirus in hospitals across Moray and the north-east – a decrease of one from Saturday – and less than five patients in ICU.

Covid in Scotland

Across Scotland, 532 new cases of the virus have been reported in the past day.

A total of 21,010 new tests reported results – 2.9% of these were positive.

There were no new deaths of people who have tested positive for coronavirus reported since Saturday. The report notes registry offices are now generally closed at weekends.

There are 344 people in hospital with a recently confirmed case of Covid and 31 of those are in ICU.

Since the start of the outbreak in March 2020, 213,529 people have tested positive for the virus and 7,552 people have died after contracting coronavirus.

The Scottish Government update also shows 2,144,940 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 220,188 have received their second dose.

