£24,600 in funding awarded to social enterprise in Inverness to boost digital capacity

A social enterprise that is currently building a community arts space in Inverness has been awarded £24,600 to boost its digital capabilities.

Wasps, an arts charity whose aim is to provide affordable studio space for artists in the city received funding from Highland and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

The community arts hub is currently under development on the site of the old Inverness Royal Academy. Once finished it will be the biggest arts and culture hub in the Highlands called Inverness Creative Academy.

The Digital Enablement Grant from HIE will go towards helping tenants within the Academy with their digital presence and ability to sell their works online. This will be done through a new website that has just launched.

Artists working within the space range from specialists in ceramics, textiles, painting and visual media art.

‘The support from HIE has been and continues to be crucial to Wasps.’

The first phase of the building was completed in 2019 and houses 31 studios as well as a workshop and event spaces.

The second phase, currently under construction, will provide space for social enterprises and creative industries to work out of and is due for completion later this year.

New small business enterprises have suffered in the past from the lack of quality available workspaces in the Highlands.

However, the new workspaces within the Academy will help build business relations and provide career opportunities.

The Inverness Creative Academy was previously awarded over £1 million to overhaul the old academy building.

Daniel Pollitt, Wasps’ marketing and communications manager said: “The support from HIE has been and continues to be crucial to Wasps in achieving its mission, to provide high quality yet affordable studio and office accommodation for the creative sector.

“Developing the former Inverness Royal Academy has been a huge undertaking for the organisation but the stimulus the facility will provide to the area will be far-reaching.

“A key development – as we near completion of the second and final phase – is the creation of a new, dynamic and flexible website, which will offer our tenants a platform to help promote themselves and connect with others.”