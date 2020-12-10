2021 Snowman Rally cancelled

Organisers of the popular Snowman Rally have announced the 2021 instalment of the event will not go ahead.

The rally, scheduled to take place on March 6, has been cancelled due to uncertainties over how the event may take shape under restrictions relating to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement issued tonight on social media, organisers have said that whilst the future is looking brighter, “sufficient improvements in the Covid situation will not come quickly enough for this year’s Snowman Rally”.

Organisers Highland Car Club said they will now turn their attention to 2022.

Clerk of the course Andy Jardine said: “There are still too many unknowns.

“We currently can’t have two people in a car from different households, we don’t know how travel between the tiers will go after new year and there is no prospect of being able to allow spectators into the stages.

“When you take all these things into account it is safer leaving it for a year and put our efforts into the 2022 event.

“The priority now is for us to keep following the government guidance, sparing a thought for those that have suffered and look forward to life returning to normal.”

The event is one of the biggest sporting events in the Highland calendar each year and attracts thousands from across Scotland and further afield.

The 2021 instalment had been due to form the first round of the 2021 KNC Scottish Rally Championship.