16 more coronavirus deaths in Scotland brings total to 76

The number of people in Scotland who have died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 is 76, a rise of 16 on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, she said 2,300 people had tested positive for the virus, up 317 on the previous day.

Ms Sturgeon said the number of people in intensive care was 147 as of Wednesday, an increase of almost 100 since the same time last week.

The increase in intensive care will be felt in the coming weeks, according to the First Minister.

The number of intensive care beds has been doubled and the Scottish Government aims to ensure it will be quadrupled, Ms Sturgeon said, with operating theatres in NHS hospitals being re-purposed.