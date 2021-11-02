Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

£1,500 funding grants to be made available for Shetland sportspeople

By Ross Hempseed
02/11/2021, 3:04 pm Updated: 02/11/2021, 3:08 pm

The second round of applications is to be considered for funding as part of the Shetland Athlete Travel Award Scheme.

Applications for the funding of up to £1,500 will open on Friday, November 5 and close on November 19.

This is a second opportunity for athletes from Shetland to receive support towards travel costs, access to national competitions and development opportunities that are only available on the mainland.

Due to the pandemic, many athletes missed out on funding earlier in the year and because of lockdown a lot of competitions were cancelled.

Therefore this new round of applications takes into consideration the athletes circumstances.

The funding will benefit athletes from the Shetland Islands, given the remote location, there are far fewer opportunities than on the mainland.

The funding will go towards athlete’s development

This means travel costs are a factor in how the funding will be used according to each athlete’s specific training requirements.

A similar scheme, Islands Athlete Travel Scheme, was set up in 2019 to ease the burden of travel on athletes from Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles.

Funding will be allocated according to the progression that athletes have made in their desired field and also their training and competition schedules.

Jack Clubb, sports development officer at Shetland Islands Council, said: “We are delighted to open the second round of applications for the 2021/22 Athlete Travel Award Scheme.

“We know that some athletes weren’t aware of their off-island training and competition schedule earlier this year.

“After discussions with sportscotland and partners we’re now able to offer a second round of applications and we look forward to supporting more athletes to travel off-island to compete and succeed at a national level.”

Applications can be submitted here.