£1,500 funding grants to be made available for Shetland sportspeople

The second round of applications is to be considered for funding as part of the Shetland Athlete Travel Award Scheme.

Applications for the funding of up to £1,500 will open on Friday, November 5 and close on November 19.

This is a second opportunity for athletes from Shetland to receive support towards travel costs, access to national competitions and development opportunities that are only available on the mainland.

Due to the pandemic, many athletes missed out on funding earlier in the year and because of lockdown a lot of competitions were cancelled.

Therefore this new round of applications takes into consideration the athletes circumstances.

The funding will benefit athletes from the Shetland Islands, given the remote location, there are far fewer opportunities than on the mainland.

The funding will go towards athlete’s development

This means travel costs are a factor in how the funding will be used according to each athlete’s specific training requirements.

A similar scheme, Islands Athlete Travel Scheme, was set up in 2019 to ease the burden of travel on athletes from Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles.

Funding will be allocated according to the progression that athletes have made in their desired field and also their training and competition schedules.

Jack Clubb, sports development officer at Shetland Islands Council, said: “We are delighted to open the second round of applications for the 2021/22 Athlete Travel Award Scheme.

“We know that some athletes weren’t aware of their off-island training and competition schedule earlier this year.

“After discussions with sportscotland and partners we’re now able to offer a second round of applications and we look forward to supporting more athletes to travel off-island to compete and succeed at a national level.”

Applications can be submitted here.