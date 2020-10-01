15 positive Covid-19 cases identified in Scottish town

Fifteen positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the Fort William area in the past week, NHS Highland has said.

The health board believes the positive cases are linked to two local community clusters.

NHS Highland’s health protection team has been undertaking case follow-ups in line with national guidance.

Close contacts of the positive cases are being identified and are being advised to self-isolate.

NHS Highland has said close contacts of positive cases will be identified through this route.

Anybody not contacted by the health board’s health protection team has been told that there is “no cause for concern”.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health with NHS Highland, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the virus can recur even in rural communities and so everyone should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate if you develop symptoms.”

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should be tested.

Tests can be booked for individuals, someone you care for or a child in your care.

Tests can only be booked if an individual is displaying symptoms or if they have been explicitly asked to seek a test by the public health team.

Tests can be booked by calling 0800 028 2816 or visiting the NHS Inform website.

Anyone required to self-isolate who requires assistance, be it with food supplies or financial assistance, can seek help via a freephone helpline which has been made available by Highland Council on 0300 303 1362.