News / Scotland

100% increase in dogs going missing during Bonfire celebrations according to new research

By Ross Hempseed
24/10/2021, 1:14 pm

New research conducted by the Kennel Club has found that the number of missing dogs doubled during the fireworks season while eight in 10 owners notice a significant change in canine behaviour.

Ahead of Bonfire celebrations this November, the Kennel Club conducted a survey and found that an alarming 100% increase in dogs going missing during the festivities.

The research also found a worrying number of pets whose owners recognise a change in behaviour due to loud explosions that occur during fireworks season.

The dog welfare organisation found that 81% of pet owners notice a significant change in their pet’s behaviour whether it be stress, anxiety or agitation.

Fireworks will be set off in Inverness come November 5, so pet owners should seek advice on how to help their pet through the celebrations. Picture by Andrew Smith.

During the fireworks season, it is not uncommon to see dogs become upset and frightened with 42% of pet owners commenting that their dog shivers or trembles due to loud bangs.

Some of the signs that your pet is feeling distressed by the fireworks include pacing, howling, excessive barking and panting and drooling.

This can have a knock-on effect on the pet’s owners, with 69% of respondents saying they worry about their pet during fireworks season than at any other time of the year.

‘New research shows the wide-ranging negative impacts of fireworks on dog welfare and behaviour.’

Inverness is to go ahead with its annual fireworks celebrations on November 5 despite other celebrations such as Aberdeen being cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Kennel Club has issued some tips to help keep dogs occupied which may come in useful for pet owners across Inverness.

  • Getting them accustomed to the sound of fireworks by playing sounds in the lead up to Bonfire Night.
  • Distract your pet with either the television or music to drown out the loud bangs.
  • Positive reinforcement with treats for calm behaviour.
  • Make a safe space with their favourite toys and a large, thick duvet to make it soundproof.
  • Remain upbeat as dogs tend to pick up on negative behaviour.
  • Keep your pet’s microchip updated so they can be easily traced should they run away.

Mark Beazley, chief executive of The Kennel Club said: “Fireworks displays, especially if they are unexpected, can have devastating and long-term effects, with dozens of dogs going missing every year and thousands more showing clear signs of fear and distress.

“This new research shows the wide-ranging negative impacts of fireworks on dog welfare and behaviour, with dogs trembling, hiding and crying, and leaving their owners rightfully worried about their four-legged friend’s welfare and safety.

“Each dog reacts differently and it is important that dog owners, especially those with young puppies, know what do to and how they can help their dogs get through the fireworks season safely, and for those involved in displays to be considerate to the nation’s pets.”