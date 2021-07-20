With uncertainty surrounding international travel as Scotland eases out of lockdown restrictions, holidaymakers are having to be more open to creative ideas for their breaks this year.

Staycations in Scotland are expected to become even more popular as some foreign countries continue to be subject to isolation rules if visited.

Although big name holiday companies capitalise on quality service or convenient pricing to draw visitors in, there are establishments dotted around the Highlands that offer their own unique take on the standard holiday.

These unique properties are filling up fast with vacationers eager to try something different this year.

Here are some of the quirkiest places to stay in the Highlands but please note these properties are subject to availability should you wish to book: