Will your 12- to 15-year-old be getting the Covid-19 vaccine?

Scotland recently joined the ranks of countries that are offering the Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 12 and older.

We want to know if your 12-15-year-old will be getting the vaccine once it is available on Monday.

Hundreds of you responded to us on social media with your thoughts about the vaccine extension.

We have put together a ready reckoner of what you need to know – and what you think about jabs for kids.

What do you think?

Reactions to the announcement range from scepticism to questions of why the decision didn’t come sooner.

Kerry Brebner said she wants to see the vaccine in action longer before making a decision.

“Not for us at the moment, it’s not been on the go long enough to see if there are any long-lasting effects. I’ve had both of mine, but I’m an adult, my body is finished growing and I’ve had all my family.

“I will not be vaccinating my healthy children any time soon.”

Caroline Innes and Kevin Elliott said that even though the adults in their family rea vaccinated, they don’t fully understand its benefits for children. Mr Elliott said:

“All for vaccines but in this case no, myself and partner are both inoculated. Do not see the need for the kids to get it.”

Another Highland parent said that she wants her soon-to-be 12-year-old to have an antibody test before deciding on a vaccine.

“If he’s already had Covid-19 then I feel it would be unnecessary to vaccinate just yet. I would consider vaccination if no antibodies only because he has asthma and only after more tests are run on the vaccines for young people.”

Better late than never?

Schools across the north and north east have been hit hard by Covid-19 related absences. Last week, over 5,000 student absences were reported and multiple schools had full grade levels in self-isolation.

One reader, Jean Watson, factored this when asked how she felt about younger kids being offered a shot.

“Great, should have been done before kids went back to school.”

Caroline Cuthill hopes that more vaccinations could mean an earlier end to in-school restrictions.

“If it means no more masks in school, I’m in as we are giving them flu vaccine in school.”

Robert Woolley said that he discussed the vaccine with his daughter and let her decide for herself.

“She opted to get it when they are made available to her. My 10-year-old said she wishes she could get a vaccine as well.”

When can children 12 and older get the Covid-19 vaccine?

Drop-in vaccination clinics around the country will start accepting children ages 12 and older beginning Monday, September 20. Currently, they can receive one dose.

Earlier this month, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that vaccinating children in this age group would have only a marginal benefit.

But the September 14 decision to extend vaccination to 12-15-year-olds was made by the UK’s four chief medical officers. They said that they considered factors that the JCVI does not, such as the impact of outbreaks on schools.

What will you do?

Local microbiologist Prof Hugh Pennington said that vaccinating children is more about slowing the spread of Covid-19 than protecting children’s health. But still, he added, there are rare instances of young people getting very sick and dying from the virus.

Now that the vaccine is available to most secondary students, parents are left to decide whether their child should get the vaccine.

Will your eligible children sign up for the Covid-19 vaccine next week? Share your questions or concerns about the vaccine with us at schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

New statistics: How good are the schools in your area?

Teachers were at lower risk of severe Covid-19 in 2020-2021, study finds

Parent group calls for end to ‘daft’ school photo restrictions: What do you think?