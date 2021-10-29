Will you go guising on Saturday or Sunday? Our Hallowe’en poll results are in

Our Hallowe’en poll has closed and your votes are in. So what’s the verdict? Are you guising on Saturday or Sunday?

Earlier this week, our Hallowe’en poll asked whether kids should go out guising on Hallowe’en night (Sunday), or on the Saturday night.

It followed lively debates on social media about whether it was okay to celebrate on the Sabbath.

Hundreds of you voted in our Hallowe’en poll and the results show a clear winner: Sunday.

Out of 510 votes, 337 voted for Sunday and 173 for Saturday.

The Press and Journal Facebook page showed a range of views.

You said…

In team Sunday:

Holly Adams said: “Sunday of course, that’s Halloween!”

Katie McGillivray: “Sunday for us! Why would you do it before it’s actually Halloween, surely that defeats the purpose?!”

Brendan McPark: “That’s old fashioned because Sunday was the Sabbath. Doubt anyone bothers with that now. Sunday would be fine round here.”

Others favoured going out on the Saturday night.

Karen Hendry said: “I always thought if Halloween landed on a Sunday you would go out on the Saturday.”

Sammi Macleod: “Growing up if Halloween fell on a Sunday we always went out on the Saturday.”

Paula Lloyd: “Saturday obviously and surprised anyone is considering guising on Sunday (have also heard about a few parties on Friday).

Getting right into the spirit, Beverley Lonie voted for both Saturday and Sunday. Some other parents said they were anxious about going guising at all, and would sit it out this year for health reasons.

The kirk says yes

It might seem obvious that guising happens on Hallowe’en, but a third of people in our Hallowe’en poll said otherwise.

Why? Many parents say they grew up with a rule that you don’t go guising on the Sabbath.

We spoke to the Church of Scotland and they reported no great concern. A spokesperson said:

“Within the Presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland there is no known tradition for moving guising to a Saturday should Hallowe’en fall on a Sunday. Church communities are very welcoming of all young people and one or two are hosting parties on Saturday.

“We wish children and young people a safe and happy weekend of fun.”

Is it just a north Highland thing?

Posting on the Inverness Mummies Facebook page, one parent said she had run parenting clubs all over England and Scotland without ever hearing of Sunday guising being a problem. “Inverness is the first place I’ve ever heard say the Sunday thing,” she said.

In fact it may be a north Highland ‘thing’. Caithness Mum Susan Bunch asked the question on Facebook and out of 57 replies, the vast majority said they would be going out on Saturday.

“I’m surprised at the results of your poll,” said Susan. “I always remember when I was younger we went out on a Saturday if Hallowe’en was on a Sunday. We weren’t religious or anything, but I always thought it showed a mark of respect for the Sabbath for those who were religious.”

Kids just want to have fun

Regardless of where the tradition came from, most parents are taking a practical approach. Inverness Mum Rachel MacPherson said she thought it was old fashioned to move the date.

“My children love Hallowe’en and want to celebrate on the day,” she said. “As a lot of mums have said, I will have sweets in for both days as I know people have different reasons for going on Saturday.

“Also kids just want to have fun and don’t understand the big debates.”

Our advice? Stock up on sweeties and brace yourself for two nights of mayhem!

