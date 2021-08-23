Under canvas: Scout camps back – with £25-a-head funding – after 18-month hiatus

Scout camps are back in the north east after a hiatus of 18 months.

Never before in the organisation’s history have members gone so long without pitching tents.

But with the pandemic finally easing, youngsters are now back outdoors.

Camps have long been a staple of Scouting life. And thanks to nearly £10,000 of funding to get things up and running again, normal service has resumed for almost 400 north-east kids.

The Scottish Government has provided £5,000 to Scout groups in the north-east.

That means 22 groups across Aberdeen city, Aberdeenshire and Moray are set to benefit – and part of that is getting Scout camps back.

In a further boost to groups, North East Scotland Scouts have contributed a further £4,555 to get youngsters camping again.

The total cash injection means £25 per head to get camping again.

No more ‘virtual’ camps

Since the pandemic struck, Scouts have been forced to undertake ‘virtual’ camps from home. So this represents a big step on the road back to normality.

1st Kingswells Scout Group in Aberdeen are one of the beneficiaries of funding.

Like other groups in the area, they have been hit hard financially by restrictions, with their normal fundraising activities impacted.

So it was a relief all round when the group finally got to sleep under the stars at the weekend.

Both kids and volunteers were champing at the bit to get back to the campsite.

On top of spending time with their friends and learning new skills, the Scouts were excited to take part in an adventurous programme with everything from pioneering, crate stacking, team building tasks, backwoods cooking and campfires.

‘We haven’t been able to camp for so long’

One of the Scouts, Abbie, 13, said before the weekend’s camp: “I’m really excited because we haven’t been able to camp for so long and I’m looking forward to all the activities.”

Group volunteer Michael Fulton added: “With our normal fundraising directly impacted by the restrictions, this funding gives our young people a much-needed financial boost.

“With the lockdown being eased, we cannot wait to return and support our young people through an action-packed programme of adventure, while helping them learn the skills needed for life.”

Dougie Simmers, regional commissioner, said: “This funding supports our efforts to get young people back outdoors after a challenging period.

“It gives 380 young people the opportunity to meet their friends, take part in exciting adventures, and most of all have fun while learning skills that set them up for life.

“We would like to thank the Scottish Government for providing their funding towards this effort and our volunteers for making this happen.”

Numbers decimated by pandemic

Scout groups in the north-east issued a call for help in May after having their numbers decimated by the pandemic.

The pressures of the pandemic led to a decrease in membership across the north-east by 22% in just a year.

Three hundred adult volunteers were also lost to the organisation.

The last time Scouts experienced such a drop in numbers was at the outbreak of the Second World War.

Following a year of Zoom meetings, face-to-face meetings of Beavers, Cubs and Scouts resumed in March, though with restrictions in place. Some groups were only able to meet outdoors.

Now, in line with Scottish Government guidance, Scouts is finally back to normal – and includes having Scout camps back.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the Scouts should visit www.scouts.org.uk/volunteer

