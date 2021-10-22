Teacher tops Ben Nevis to honour friend’s battle with cancer

An Orkney headteacher summited the highest mountain in Britain and raised £3,000 for cancer research, all in the memory of her dear friend.

Papdale Primary School’s Wendy Bowen set a goal of climbing to the top of Ben Nevis and raising one pound for each of the 1,345 metres of the journey.

With the help of an expert guide and inspiration from friends, family and pupils, Mrs Bowen reached the top and her fundraising total continues to climb.

And although Mrs Bowen is safely back closer to sea level, there is still time to contribute to her fundraiser. The money raised will go to pancreatic cancer research.

Wendy’s Wander

Back in September, Mrs Bowen set herself the lofty goal of climbing the top of Ben Nevis.

She was partly inspired by some fundraising tycoons among her Papdale bairns. But she mostly wanted to make the climb in memory of her friend, who recently died of pancreatic cancer.

And that connection made reaching the top of Ben Nevis extra special.

She said: “My friend, Catherine, was with me all the way. I spoke to her husband from the top, so that was quite emotional.”

I’m a bit stiff today but very happy.” -Wendy Bowen

Mrs Bowen set herself a personal challenge of tackling the mountain in four hours. She set off at 8 am and was back down by 4 pm, she said. The weather on the day ran the gamut, but she and her guide, Max Hunter, made quick work of the challenge.

She said: “It was truly fantastic every step of the way.

“In true Scottish style, there was all the seasons in one day – some rain, some snow and a little sunshine. I felt all the training in Orkney had paid off and was well prepared. I really enjoyed all of it.

“The hardest part was the last hour as my legs were certainly tired and feeling the strain of going downhill! I’m a bit stiff today but very happy.”

Fundraising every step of the way

Before embarking on her hike, Mrs Bowen set up a Justgiving page and donations have been pouring in. The online total is now at £2,612, but outside donations add up to over £3,000.

There is still time to donate to Wendy’s Wander. Mrs Bowen hopes her success can trigger one last boost in donations.

Mrs Bowen is donating to the Scottish-based charity Pancreatic Cancer Action.

She chose them because they focus on improving the early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer and the quality of patient survival.

Mrs Bowen hopes her walk inspires others to contribute and helps anyone battling cancer remember that they are not alone.

She added: “We need to beat this disease. To get this diagnosis is just the worst few things any doctor can tell you.

“By donating to my walk, you will help to provide opportunities for research. Together we can do our bit and fight cancer. We fight so that others don’t have to die.”

“I cannot believe how generous everyone has been but too many folks have a sad story to tell around pancreatic cancer.

“My challenge, though tough, was nothing to the battle they go through. I hope like me though, the clouds will part and a clear view of how to find a cure will be found.

“I will be proud to feel that my small contribution has helped on that journey.”

