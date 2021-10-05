Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Schools & Family

Sturgeon hints school Covid rules could remain in place into winter

By David Proctor
05/10/2021, 4:18 pm Updated: 05/10/2021, 4:24 pm
Nicola Sturgeon said a group of advisors would discuss the use of face coverings today.

Nicola Sturgeon has hinted current Covid-19 classroom restrictions – including masks in schools – could continue into the winter.

The first minister has been updating the Scottish Parliament on the latest coronavirus measures.

She said a group of experts were meeting today to discuss the possibility of taking away the need for protection measures in classrooms.

As it currently stands, face coverings must be worn in secondary schools as part of the rules brought in to stop the virus from spreading.

There are other “mitigations” in place, including rules for isolation if a classmate tests positive.

However, masks in schools has often caused the most controversy with parents.

Teachers and pupils must currently wear face coverings.

Ms Sturgeon said the government would listen to what the experts said about the measure. They would then pass on their advice to schools.

She said: “The advisory subgroup on education and children’s issues is meeting this afternoon and it will be considering the current mitigations in place in schools including the requirement to wear face coverings in class.

“It may well be they recommend keeping the current mitigations in place for longer given the risks of the winter period.

“However, should they advise that any easing is possible following the October half term the government will consider this carefully and advise schools of any changes as soon as possible.”

Masks in schools: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been updating the Scottish Parliament.

Among the general public, the First Minister stressed the importance of ventilation, masks and distancing. This was despite a recent fall in cases. She warned that more indoor meetings could see more positive tests over the winter.

