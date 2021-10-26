Squid Game: Schools in north and north-east forced to act on latest Netflix smash

An Aberdeen school has warned parents after some pupils apparently acted out scenes from violent Netflix show Squid Game.
In an email, bosses at Countesswells School said pupils are finding it difficult “to separate fiction from reality”.
Meanwhile, a school in Caithness has urged parents not to dress their children up as any of the show’s characters for Hallowe’en.
