SPONSORED: Why Robert Gordon’s College believes sport is for life

At Robert Gordon’s College, participation in sport is an integral part of life.

Whether it’s to represent Robert Gordon’s College or just for the pure enjoyment of exercise, being active is a catalyst for building friendships, developing performance and skill, and promoting a positive healthy mindset.

During a year where the Covid-19 restrictions halted team sports, teachers and specialist coaches at the college rose to the challenge to ensure the momentum of PE and sport was maintained throughout with offsite education.

Stacey Hardie, head of physical education, said: “Creativity was key. We wanted to ensure we were staying connected with all of our pupils and that their mental, emotional, social and physical wellbeing was at the heart of all of our planning.

“We were actively online with all of our pupils from nursery to S6, working to encourage pupils and their families to stay active, have fun and try new things. What was achieved during lockdown really shows the innovative strength and resilience of the Gordon’s community.

“Now that we are back in school, our lessons are being taught outside on our astro surfaces and in the playground space which is exactly what our pupils need; some outside time with their friends where big smiles can be seen.”

As well as curricular physical education, pupils at Robert Gordon’s College have the choice of a variety of co-curricular sports which provides pupils of all ages with the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of activities to broaden every pupil’s experience of sport.

Craig Harper, head of sport, said: “Throughout the pandemic, it has been encouraging to see the pupils remain engaged in sport which is inspiring to their peers, coaches and teachers.

“We are encouraging pupils from 3 to 18 to consider their pathways for the future and the positive impact that sport can have on your physical and mental wellbeing.

“During the second lockdown the Gordon’s community came together to encourage pupils to remain involved in physical activity.

“They enjoyed our virtual cross country championships along with parents, staff and alumni participating, and we welcomed former pupils and sports professionals to virtually share experiences of sport at university.”

Robin Macpherson, head of Robert Gordon’s College, said: “The RGC Sport team have worked hard alongside their sports’ national governing bodies to provide a safe return to our activities, delivering the best quality of sessions, under new restrictions. Our aim is to provide sporting pathways for all pupils from the start of their RGC journey.

“We believe sport is for life and is an important part of pupils’ development in both the core curriculum as well as on the sports fields.

“Recent research from Cambridge University shows how participation in sport helps to develop emotional self-regulation, and that has a positive impact on academic learning.

“In short, playing sport helps our pupils to be successful in the classroom too.”

At Robert Gordon’s College there are many opportunities to get involved in sports such as hockey, rugby, netball, cricket, tennis, athletics and swimming.

As well as the core sports, children can also take part in co-curricular activities which include badminton, basketball, biathlon, cross country, football, golf and skiing.

Pupils have access to almost 40 acres of outdoor sports facilities at Countesswells Sports Fields, complementing the pupils’ indoor PE facilities and swimming pool at Schoolhill.

Learn more about what the Gordon’s community can offer your child online here or email: admissions@rgc.aberdeen. sch.uk