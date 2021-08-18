Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Schools & Family

Sixth year and has never sat an exam: The uncertain reaction to 2022 assessments announcement

By David Proctor
18/08/2021, 6:00 pm Updated: 18/08/2021, 6:00 pm
Exams will return next year as long as it is safe.
The parent of a senior pupil is worried about the potential return of traditional exams next year – because his daughter has never sat one.

The Scottish Government announced that the National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams will be back next year if public health advice allows it.

For the last two years exams have been cancelled due to the pandemic with pupils assessed on work from during the year.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced the return of exams in 2022.

Education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said course content will be reduced due to the level of disruption caused by the pandemic and two contingencies have been put in place.

If there continues to be interruptions to learning due to coronavirus but exams are able to go ahead, then “further modifications” will be made to courses and assessment.

But if exams are not able to go ahead, results will be based on teacher judgments – similar to this year.

Exams will return in 2022 if public health advice allows.

‘Uncertainty’ fears raised for generation of pupils who have never had exams

Gareth Bristo’s daughter is about to go into sixth year at a secondary school in Aberdeen. The teen, who didn’t want to be named, has never actually had a school exam.

The 43-year-old from Bridge of Don admits he is worried about the re-introduction of exams.

He says he likes the way assessments were carried out this year with teachers deciding marks.

Mr Bristo said: “I just think it creates a bit of uncertainty because my daughter is about to go into sixth-year and has never actually sat an exam.

“I still think the way they did the exams this year was good because there was constant communication with teachers.

“Exams are a test but not everybody likes that pressure.  When you’ve got an exam it is a one-shot thing.

“But this year there was a lot of engagement with teachers. Pupils knew where they going because marks were based on the work they were doing.”

Highland education union boss backs move

Meanwhile, a north teaching union chief has welcomed the potential return of traditional exams in 2022.

Alistair Bell hopes exams coming back will help teachers.

Alistair Bell, EIS Highland secretary, said the move would ease the “excessive workload burden” on teachers last year.

He also welcomed have two contingency plans in place is a “sensible” move for ministers to take.

Mr Bell said: “We were expecting exams to return, and this would certainly remove what was an excessive workload burden on schools brought about by the alternative certification model (ACM).

“It is good to note that course content and assessment is to be modified and we would seek early communication to schools of any matters related to this, given that last year saw consternation over repeated late notification of information by SQA.”

Mr Bell called for more detail from the SQA within the first few weeks of term.

“We welcome the premise that these modifications are such that volume of assessment and the associated workload is reduced.

“Contingency plans have been listed and appear clear.  Having two back-ups would appear sensible.

“We would further note that in the event of no exams being possible, then certification will be based wholly upon “normal in-year assessment” and we would hope that this is not seen as an opportunity to increase formal assessment throughout the year.”

Exams return is ‘no surprise’ for national teaching union chief

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan.

Larry Flanagan, EIS general secretary, said the decision is “no surprise”.

He wanted fourth-year pupils not to face exams at all next spring. He also hopes “appropriate and robust contingencies” can be brought in if the exams are cancelled.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary.

Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union, wants more details about the plans. He said it was “welcome” to have some details now emerging.

He said: “Whatever arrangements are adopted for qualifications in 2022 they must ensure fairness for students, reflect the level of disruption they have experienced to their education.”

Dr Roach added teachers must not have a repeat of the “unacceptable and avoidable workload pressures” of last year.

Campaigner welcome return of exams

Jo Bisset, organiser, UFT Scotland

Jo Bisset, organiser for UFTScotland, has welcomed the return of exams. However, she feels the assessments in 2020 and 2021 should not have been cancelled.

She added: “There may well be a wider debate to be had about whether or not examination in its current form is the best way to assess children.

“But that must be a thorough, evidence-based debate, and not one rushed through using the pandemic as an excuse.”

