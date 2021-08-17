‘She’s been so excited for weeks…I cried all the way home’

A child’s first day at school involves profound – and often contrasting – emotions.

That was certainly the case when young Clio Mulholland, 4, began life at Foveran School.

While Clio had spent the summer champing at the bit to start ‘big school’, mum Kat was left in shock over where the time had gone.

Clio is one of five new P1s embarking on their school journey at Foveran.

“First thing this morning, while sliding out of bed and before she’d even opened her eyes, she said: ‘Yay, I’m going to school today’,” said Kat, 36.

“She’s been so excited for weeks, but also a little sad to be leaving her friends – and little brother Joe – behind at the Haddo Kindergarten.

“She’s going for half days to start with, before beginning her full days at the end of the month.

“Honestly, I think she’s ready to be there full time already.

Emotional but proud

“I drove her brother to nursery this morning before taking Clio to school.

“As soon as we arrived she met one of her friends in the playground and within minutes she was away running about with the older kids.

“The bell rang, and just like magic, they all lined up ready to go in.

“Clio blew me kisses and waved at me until her little jacket disappeared into the school along with the other children.

“And just like that, my big girl is now at school.

“Not one tear was shed – by Clio.

“I, however, cried all the way home. Happy tears and feeling very emotional.

“But not sad. Feeling proud, and honestly just in shock about where the time has gone.”

More from the Schools and Family team

‘Life is for living’: Cancer survivor waves son off for first day of school

Starting primary school in Aberdeen: These boys are ‘raring to go’

Meet Lauren, Georgia, Freya and Anna: Taking P1 by storm