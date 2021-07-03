The summer holidays have finally arrived, you need some stuff to do – and we’re here to help.

Now that the first week’s Big Relax is just about at an end, here is a list of free playparks across the north and north east that might just get the screen time average down and be part of a fun day out.

Use our clickable map below to find one close to you.

Here are some of those on our map in a bit more detail.

Moray: Cooper Park, Elgin

Cooper Park dates back to 1903 and has Biblical garden, a bowling green, tennis courts and a cricket pitch. The playpark and boating pond are big draws.

Further info and directions

Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen

It has Scotland’s oldest maze and a great play area – what more could you want?

Further info and directions

Highland: Whin Park, Inverness

Timber framed play equipment including a plane will keep little ones happy for hours. It also has a miniature railway and a boating pond.

Further info and directions

Islands: Fairy Pools, Skye

After splashing around in the famous Fairy Pools, kids can dry off in a playground – complete with small zipline – at nearby Sligachan.

Further info and directions

