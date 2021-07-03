Show Links
School’s out, time for some fun: Our pick of some of the best playparks in the north and north east

By Nicola Sinclair
03/07/2021, 6:00 am Updated: 03/07/2021, 9:15 am
© Supplied by SuppliedAden Country Park, Mintlaw
Aden Country Park, Mintlaw

The summer holidays have finally arrived, you need some stuff to do – and we’re here to help.

Now that the first week’s Big Relax is just about at an end, here is a list of free playparks across the north and north east that might just get the screen time average down and be part of a fun day out.

Here are some of those on our map in a bit more detail.

Moray: Cooper Park, Elgin

Cooper Park dates back to 1903 and has Biblical garden, a bowling green, tennis courts and a cricket pitch. The playpark and boating pond are big draws.

Further info and directions

Brother and sister Lucas and Zara Franklin playing in Cooper Park, Elgin.

Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen

It has Scotland’s oldest maze and a great play area – what more could you want?

Further info and directions

The Gruffalo is ready to welcome you to Hazlehead Park

Highland: Whin Park, Inverness

Timber framed play equipment including a plane will keep little ones happy for hours. It also has a miniature railway and a boating pond.

Further info and directions

Whin Park boating pond

Islands: Fairy Pools, Skye

After splashing around in the famous Fairy Pools, kids can dry off in a playground –  complete with small zipline – at nearby Sligachan.

Further info and directions

Turquoise pools, also called Fairy Pools, in Skye

