As Central School in Inverness celebrates 200 years, students want to hear stories and memories from alumni and former teachers – and that includes you.

What games did you play at recess in 1973? What was on the lunch menu in 1965? How did you get to school in the 1950s?

These are just some of the questions the current Central School pupils have for their predecessors.

Inverness’s oldest primary school recently announced the launch of Central Two Centuries. The planned 15-month project will celebrate 200 years of education and community at the Central School.

To mark the occasion, the school’s current pupils are partnering with Highland Council, Eden Court and High Life Highland to create a series of art projects to celebrate the school’s history.

They have already produced a video teaser, calling for community members to submit their stories. Highland Council has helped the students by creating a website to house photo and story submissions from the public.

‘We want to hear from you!’

Organizers are still finalizing the details for the school’s official bicentennial on 13 August.

But the students have already opened up an online submission system to collect stories from the community. Head teacher Ailsa Fraser said the kids are on pins and needles waiting to hear about what their school was like 30, 40, even 50 years ago.

“We can’t wait to engage with former staff, pupils and families to hear their stories and share their memories through the project website as we celebrate everything that is central to Central School and the privilege that it is to be part of this fantastic school community.”

If you have a connection to the school, you can visit the Central Two Centuries website to submit your photos or share a story about your time there.

Always opportunities to learn

But even in the midst of such a fun project, organizing partners are still implementing innovative lessons.

Jonathan Davies, arts practitioner at Eden Court, said that his organization helped the students take the lead on their video.

“We’ve been working closely with classes to bring in professionals to help teach, develop and get the young people confidently leading the creation of their film teaser to kick off this wonderful yearlong project.

“It’s been an eye-opening journey learning about Central, the pupils, the building, and the rich history of the oldest school in Inverness this term.

“We can’t wait to see what stories, memories and findings are uncovered once the community learn about the project and film!”