Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Schools & Family

Project Paws: Meet the school therapy dog raising smiles at Alness Academy

By Nicola Sinclair
31/10/2021, 6:00 am
Therapet Bru is a star pupil at Alness Academy.

Meet Bru – school dog and star pupil at Alness Academy.

Border collie Bru is a ‘therapet’ – a therapy dog brought into the school to support pupils.

Bru has brought joy to Alness Academy since his arrival earlier this year, under what the school call Project Paws.

Project Paws started earlier this year to help children ease back into school life post-lockdown. “Bru started with us at the end of January as a way of lowering anxiety for the children of key workers,” says headteacher Craig Paterson. “He came to us when times were fraught and anxious.”

Stress reliever

Geography teacher Anne MacDonald is the proud owner of Bru, and volunteers with the charity Pets As Therapy. Mrs MacDonald has always used dogs for geography field work but is amazed at the difference her pet has made to the whole school community.

“It has been a real privilege to bring a dog like Bru into school and see the difference it makes to the children,” said Mrs MacDonald. “One of our students described it as a wave of calmness coming over an area where the dog is working. Many staff also benefit from Bru being in school and tell me that a two-second cuddle with Bru is a real stress reliever.”

Bru supports pupils at Alness Academy in two main ways. Under Project Paws, Bru provides wellbeing support for pupils who have additional support needs, or who are simply having a tough time in their lives. Pupils can talk to their guidance teacher while petting Bru, or simply take him out for a walk and enjoy a change of scene and some fresh air.

‘I am more happy to be in school’

A new initiative called Paws for Stress sees Bru help pupils gain confidence in their learning. “This is a study event where pupils interact with the dog,” explains Mr Paterson. “It’s part of a literacy and numeracy project at the school. We encourage reluctant readers to read to Bru instead of to their classmates. It helps to take the fear out of it. For many pupils, a page of writing makes them freeze up. Reading to a therapet takes the pressure off.”

School dog Bru and pupil Dominika Kalbukowska
Pupil Dominika Kalbukowska and Alness Academy ‘therapet’ Bru

One pupil who has benefited from Project Paws said: “I have less worries or arguments in class with teachers and pupils. I feel it has made me calmer. I am more happy to be in school, I feel more welcome to the school.”

Alness royalty

Bru has proved so popular that the school hopes to get a second therapet and expand their work with therapy dogs.

Alness Academy was officially opened by HRH The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, in June this year – but HRH was not the only star of that show. Bru was there too, proudly decked out in a purple Alness Academy bow tie.

School dog at Alness
Bru met HRH Princess Anne at the opening of Alness Academy this summer.

“He is so popular, when he walks to school all the pupils and staff stop to say hello,” says Mr Paterson. “He is a real mood lifter.”

More from the Schools and Family team

Send us your spook-tacular pictures this Hallowe’en

Teacher tops Ben Nevis to honour friend’s battle with cancer

Parents react to U-turn on face masks in schools

Tags

More from the Evening Express Schools & Family team

More from the Evening Express