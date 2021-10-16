Plenty of horsing around for fundraising pupils at north-east primary school

A group of Aberdeenshire schoolchildren have been enjoying their very own day at the races.

The primary one through to four pupils from Kemnay School were taking part in the event as part of a fundraiser in aid of cancer charity Clan.

It was part of their Light the North trail, which was made up of 50 eye-catching 2.5m tall lighthouses across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Moth and Ben were the main attractions in the playground at Kemnay on Friday morning with a steady stream of youngsters coming to pat their noses.

As well as the horses at Kemnay School, the pupils took part in a race with their own hobby horse creations.

Equine-themed fundraiser for cancer charity

Head teacher David Williams said the horses at Kemnay School was inspired by a member of staff recovering from leukaemia.

He said: “It was fantastic and lots of fun. We raised lots of money for charity so I am delighted with that.

“This is for Light the North, the Clan campaign they have been running for the last few months.

“The school went and bought a lighthouse and we have been campaigning and raising money for that.

“One of our members of staff developed leukaemia over the summer holidays and we wanted to pay tribute to her.

“She is still with us and recovering well but she has gone through quite an intensive treatment of chemotherapy.

“We wanted to show our support with a horse-themed day because that is her love outside of school.

“She was actually a guest judge and she was able to judge the primary one to four best in show competition.”

More from the Schools and Family team

A twelfth baby for the Sullivan Family: But what do the first 11 think?

‘This pay rise is an insult’: Union hints at possible strike if teacher pay demands aren’t met

Pick-me-up packs helping north students through the holidays