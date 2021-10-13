Pick-me-up packs helping north students through the holidays

An Inverness programme is helping pupils maintain their mental health during the holidays with packs of goodies and useful resources.

After a survey of almost 800 pupils in the area, High Life Highland found that more than three-quarters felt that the pandemic had affected their lives.

The young people themselves indicated that it would be helpful to have something to lift their spirits.

High Life distributed the first batch of wellbeing packs to Inverness High School pupils this week. And as students headed home with their new recipe books, colouring books, school tools and more, project organisers are hoping to roll out more wellbeing packs soon.

Pick-me-ups through the holidays

The Inverness Common Good Fund and Skills Development Scotland funded the packs. Each of the 100 packs included a variety of fun and useful items to help keep kids engaged and active or just provide a much-needed energy boost.

Based on the input from young people, the packs included:

A mindfulness colouring book

Pencil case and pencils

Baking goods

A water bottle

Stress toys

Craft kits

Invitations to holiday activities.

Early rave reviews

In the student survey, young people made it clear to High Life Highland that they were excited about the idea.

“I haven’t got any colouring-in books left, so this gives me something to do next week,” one pupil said.

Another added: “I’ll definitely be joining in with the October Holiday sessions, so I can design my new pencil case.”

Hope for more to come

The wellbeing packs are still just a trial project for High Life Highland. But young development officer Andy Jessiman hopes to get the right amount of positive feedback to expand the project expanded soon.

“This project gives us the opportunity to test our wellbeing packs in the Inverness High School area, with a view to potentially rolling out the packs to more young people across the city if they prove popular and beneficial.”

Councillor John Finlayson, chair of the Highland Council’s education committee, said he hopes to expand the programme soon.

“We look forward to receiving feedback from the pilot and measuring the success of the packs.

“The physical and mental wellbeing of our pupils remains a top priority.

“We continue to work closely with schools to encourage and improve the health of all those who attend our schools while also learning from the many positive initiatives that already take place in so many of our educational settings across Highland.”

And if the smiles on the faces of the lucky Inverness recipients are any indication, there might be a call for more packs ahead of the next holiday season.

