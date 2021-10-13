Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pick-me-up packs helping north students through the holidays

By Garrett Stell
13/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 13/10/2021, 5:21 pm
Thanks to a trial project from High Life Highland, Inverness area pupils received wellbeing packs to help them through the October holidays.

An Inverness programme is helping pupils maintain their mental health during the holidays with packs of goodies and useful resources.

After a survey of almost 800 pupils in the area, High Life Highland found that more than three-quarters felt that the pandemic had affected their lives.

The young people themselves indicated that it would be helpful to have something to lift their spirits.

High Life distributed the first batch of wellbeing packs to Inverness High School pupils this week. And as students headed home with their new recipe books, colouring books, school tools and more, project organisers are hoping to roll out more wellbeing packs soon.

Pick-me-ups through the holidays

The Inverness Common Good Fund and Skills Development Scotland funded the packs. Each of the 100 packs included a variety of fun and useful items to help keep kids engaged and active or just provide a much-needed energy boost.

Inverness High School pupils give thanks for their wellbeing packs. Supplied by High Life Highland

Based on the input from young people, the packs included:

  • A mindfulness colouring book
  • Pencil case and pencils
  • Baking goods
  • A water bottle
  • Stress toys
  • Craft kits
  • Invitations to holiday activities.

Early rave reviews

In the student survey, young people made it clear to High Life Highland that they were excited about the idea.

“I haven’t got any colouring-in books left, so this gives me something to do next week,” one pupil said.

Another added: “I’ll definitely be joining in with the October Holiday sessions, so I can design my new pencil case.”

High Life Highland survey results.

Hope for more to come

The wellbeing packs are still just a trial project for High Life Highland. But young development officer Andy Jessiman hopes to get the right amount of positive feedback to expand the project expanded soon.

“This project gives us the opportunity to test our wellbeing packs in the Inverness High School area, with a view to potentially rolling out the packs to more young people across the city if they prove popular and beneficial.”

Councillor John Finlayson, chair of the Highland Council’s education committee, said he hopes to expand the programme soon.

“We look forward to receiving feedback from the pilot and measuring the success of the packs.

“The physical and mental wellbeing of our pupils remains a top priority.

Inverness pupils show off their new water bottles, colouring books and other goodies from High Life Highland. Supplied by High Life Highland

“We continue to work closely with schools to encourage and improve the health of all those who attend our schools while also learning from the many positive initiatives that already take place in so many of our educational settings across Highland.”

And if the smiles on the faces of the lucky Inverness recipients are any indication, there might be a call for more packs ahead of the next holiday season.

