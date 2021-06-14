Plans to allow pupils to watch Scotland’s matches at the Euros provoked a strong reaction in the north and north east.

In case you haven’t heard, the national side were due to kick off their first major tournament in more than 20 years at 2pm on Monday, playing the Czech Republic.

After that Steve Clarke’s men face Croatia and England with those matches starting at 8pm on Friday 18 and Tuesday 22.

Hundreds of people responded on social media to our story and to our online poll on the subject in the past few days.

Respondents seemed to broadly agree that schoolchildren should be allowed to watch in the classroom – although some pointed out not everyone likes football.

A Press and Journal and Evening Express survey results show more than 77% of those responding feel the pens, pencils and jotters should be put down come kick-off.

And of the hundreds who responded on our social media, the majority appeared to be positive about it.

On Friday, we asked if the game should be shown in schools and as well as the poll we garnered a lot of reaction on social media.

Writing on Facebook, Denise Anderson said her son was going to be tuning in during the school day and backed the move.

She said: “My son attends Elgin high school and they are allowing kids to watch it. I think it’s good as it will give the kids something to remember as it will probably be a long time before it happens again. C’mon Scotland.”

One afternoon ain’t going to kill them, let them take it off, let them enjoy something for a change after this last year and a bit. “Where is the harm in that. Might be another 23 years we have to wait.” Gemma Stewart

Russell Rennie was another person supporting the move to show the nation’s first major competition appearance since the World Cup in 1998.

He said: “Might as well let them watch. It will be a once in a lifetime chance to see them play in a tournament.”

Gemma Stewart said it might be some time before the men’s national side play in a major tournament again so let kids see a bit of Scottish sporting history.

She said: “One afternoon ain’t going to kill them, let them take it off, let them enjoy something for a change after this last year and a bit.

“Where is the harm in that. I plan to take son out in the afternoon. Might be another 23 years we have to wait.”

But not everyone is in favour of kids cheering on Andy Robertson, John McGinn and former Hazlehead Academy pupil Stuart Armstrong.

She wrote: “It’s unfair to think all kids are into football, kids have wasted enough classroom time without getting to watch the TV in class. The Royal Highland Show is to be live-streamed next week I bet they don’t show that.”