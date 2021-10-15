Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Schools & Family

North-east town’s scarecrow festival set for an encore

By Garrett Stell
15/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 15/10/2021, 5:22 pm
More than 100 residents have entered this year's Ellon Scarecrow Festival, which is raising money for local schools.

The Ellon Scarecrow Festival is back by popular demand – and in its second year, the community fundraiser has almost doubled in size.

After a successful 2020 festival with almost 60 entries, neighbours were clamouring for organisers to stage an encore in 2021.

With 108 entrants this year, that’s more than £500 raised for three area schools from entry fees alone. With the field set, it’s now up to voters to pick the best scarecrow of the bunch.

Voting starts Saturday and the competition will last until the end of October. Each vote means more money to local schools.

‘A real town event’

The entry fee for scarecrow builders was £5, and it costs £1 for community members to cast a vote for their favourite scarecrow.

Last year’s 57 entries brought in just over £1,000 for Ellon Primary School, but this year promises to be even better.

Scarecrow versions of Santa and Mrs Claus were among the entries in last year's Ellon Scarecrow Festival
Mr and Mrs Claus took a break from their busy holiday season for an appearance at last year’s festival. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and some infamous villains from Batman’s Rogues Gallery made appearances at last year’s festival. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Auchterellon, Ellon and Meiklemill Primary Schools are all involved, and money raised will go to the three schools’ funds. And Ellon Academy is even pitching in to craft custom winners’ trophies. Two classes of S3 pupils created the designs.

Organiser and Ellon mother Susan Bruce is thrilled to see the festival taking off after last year’s inaugural event.

“Just having the three schools and the Academy coming on board to make the trophies, I think it’s great. We’d love to see it triple from last year.

“It’s a real town event this year. It’s coming together so well and we’re really quite pleased.”

How to get involved in the Ellon Scarecrow Festival

Check out the Ellon Scarecrow Festival Facebook page to cast your vote and browse the interactive map to see where each scarecrow is around town. Each Scarecrow will have a number, so anyone can easily cast a vote online for their favourite.

All votes must be in before 9 am on November 1.

And check in with the Evening Express and the Press and Journal next week for a tour of some of the busiest scarecrows streets in town.

