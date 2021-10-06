NHS Grampian reveals Covid ‘special measures’ for tests have been dropped

Residents of the north east no longer need to take a Covid PCR test for headaches, sore throats and “general malaise”.

Public health experts at NHS Grampian imposed special measures last month to tackle a spike in cases in Aberdeen and north Aberdeenshire.

NHS Grampian urged the public to isolate and take a PCR test if they had any of a wider range of symptoms far beyond the Big Three.

But now, it has emerged that the NHS Grampian Covid advice has reverted to the standard advice for across the country.

It means a test should only be taken if you have one of the Big Three symptoms – a fever, a new continuous cough or a change or loss of taste or smell.

The change was communicated to schools through letters on October 1 and to the general public via changes to the NHS Grampian website.

Wider symptoms vs the Big Three

The three classic Covid symptoms are a fever, a new continuous cough and a change in or loss of taste or smell.

This is the guidance that most health boards across the country use to determine whether someone needs a PCR test.

But when NHS Grampian revealed its special measures last month, they widened these considerably.

The extended symptoms included a headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, and “general weakness or malaise”.

How did NHS Grampian reveal the change?

On October 1, NHS Grampian sent letters to all schools in their area to say they were stepping down the advice.

On the same date, they NHS updated the advice on their website for the general population.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman confirmed: “We are no longer asking everyone with ‘wider symptoms’ to take a PCR test for Covid-19.

“We were previously asking everyone with ‘wider symptoms’ such as sore throat, diarrhoea, headache, chills or muscle pains to take a PCR test.

“We knew this was not standard across the country, but we wanted to identify everyone who had Covid-19.

“As we move into the season of common colds and other ‘bugs’ we know that these are often the cause of wider symptoms.

“We have decided that, on balance, we should now return to asking everyone to follow the standard advice from NHS Inform.”

The standard advice includes the sufferer self-isolating and taking a PCR test, their household isolating and seeking testing.

More detailed advice is available at www.nhsinform.scot/illnesses-and-conditions/infections-and-poisoning/coronavirus-covid-19

AS part of the NHS Grampian Covid advice, the spokeswoman added that they also recommend everyone take a Lateral Flow Device (LFD) test twice a week.

NHS Grampian Covid advice: Why now?

The NHS say case rates and things like waste water testing are taken into account.

Last month, Aberdeen’s seven-day case rate was at 570 per 100,000. Aberdeenshire as a whole had a seven-day rate of 628 per 100,000.

Now, Aberdeen’s seven-day case rate is 268.5 per 100,000. Aberdeenshire is 333.2 per 100,000.

The spokeswoman also referred to it being cold and “bug” season.

Health bosses previously issued extended guidance earlier in the year for Moray. It has been issued for other parts of NHS Grampian previously.

Some confusion in schools

The change in guidance has caused some confusion in schools in the area.

Despite the public health change in tactics, some schools were still using the old guidelines this week to make decisions and inform parents.

