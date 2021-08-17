Meet Lauren, Georgia, Freya and Anna: Taking P1 by storm!

From packed lunches to making new friends, this new P1 class in Inverness is ready to tackle their first day of school.

We sat down with four of Crown Primary School’s newest pupils, who discussed how they spent their last summer of freedom and their excitement about starting school.

The new pupils had stories to share about adventures on the monkey bars, close encounters with puffins and visits to see family after months of lockdown separation.

But they also talked about making new friends, what they’ll eat for lunch and learning to read, count and create works of art.

Ready-made friends

If you’re like most parents, teachers and pupils, you’re probably feeling that August came early this year. The summer holidays have a habit of running away from us, so it’s always a good idea to get a head-start on the back-to-school preparation where you can.

And Lauren and Georgia Murphy may have had the biggest head-start of all. Where some pupils might be casting around for new friends on the first day of class, these Inverness five-year-olds will stroll into Crown with their best friend already at their side.

It’s just one of the benefits of being twins. While the girls sorted through their four uniform options and decided what they wanted to wear on day one, they made the finishing touches on what they should pack. Yes to lunches, pencil cases and feathery notebooks but, unfortunately, no to their favourite toys and pet guinea pigs Rosie and Fuzzy.

Lunch, please!

As new Inverness P1 Freya Muir, five, was getting ready for her first day of school with help from mum Louise and older sister Cara, she couldn’t wait to get her hands on her packed lunch.

Though she was a bit disappointed to learn that what she thought were chocolates in her yoghurt were actually cherries, she couldn’t resist a bite of her sandwich before her mum sealed the lid tightly: just for quality control.

Freya and her family took a trip to Orkney this summer. She managed to get up close to the famous puffins and eat delicious seaside ice cream.

Mum Louise said that she is looking forward to getting off to a normal school year.

“We’re quite excited now, we’re really hoping for a good year and not another lockdown.”

She added that it may feel like a special first day for Freya’s older sister, Cara, as well.

“She wasn’t at school that long, really, it was probably only half of P2 that she actually spent in school.”

New faces, new friends

Anna Reid, five, is excited to be back at Crown this year. The new Inverness P1 attended nursery there and her older brother, Alex, is going to be a P3 this year.

She said she’s looking forward to fish fingers and ice cream for lunch, and getting to meet her teacher. It was a bit sad to say goodbye to her nursery group, she said. But she already knows her teacher and a few friends in her class this year.

Perhaps most importantly now, as a P1, she can play on the big playground. Although brother Alex made sure to point out that he will be allowed even further this year as well.

Tag and hide-and-seek are some of Anna’s favourite games, and she even knows a game that combines both of them together. She’s also excited to play with something she called the “bath tub.” This was a mystery to parents Kenny and Alison, but sounded ominously like a mud kitchen.

When asked what she was most excited to learn, she said numbers and art. She couldn’t resist showing off her counting skills – all the way to 27. She’s also looking forward to using her favourite colour in some explosive arts and crafts projects this year.

“My favourite colour is red, and I’m going to make a volcano!”

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Back to School: Huge Lossie family the Sullivans get kitted out for the big day

UK’s most remote primary school looking for a head teacher

Dr Tracy McGlynn: Starting school is like learning to ride a bike – and not just for the kids