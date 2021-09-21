Judy Murray hopes Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen will inspire youngsters

Judy Murray hopes to inspire more people pick up a tennis racket in the run-up to a showpiece event in Aberdeen.

“Andy’s Mum” has been visiting the city’s Mile End Primary School this week.

The session is part of the Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen community scheme.

It aims to give children a chance to play tennis and began with coaching for primary five pupils.

There are also hopes it creates a legacy long after the nets have been taken down and balls put away.

Judy’s visit comes just three months before the pre-Christmas Scotland-versus-England tennis showdown at the city’s P&J Live arena.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will be joined by brother Jamie for Battle of the Brits on December 21 and 22.

The brothers will be joined by British number two Cameron Norrie and take on an England team made up of British number one Dan Evans and doubles Grand Slam champion Joe Salisbury.

With the event a matter of weeks away, Judy Murray has been speaking about its potential impact.

She hopes the excitement of a group of grand slam winners coming to Aberdeen will “inspire” people to take up the sport.

‘I hope we can inspire’

Judy said that having good facilities is key and that making sure the “opportunity” is there for anyone keen to progress in tennis.

She said: “When the boys were very young we were fortunate that the first indoor tennis facility in Scotland was built at Stirling University, which was five miles from where we lived.

“Without that I think it is unlikely they would have done tennis. They would’ve found other sports that were easier to access locally.

To have grand slam champions playing here shows them what is possible. It is key to have the right environment and people.” Judy Murray

“The Westburn Tennis Centre has been there a long time and it has four indoor courts and six outdoor. There is also a David Lloyd club as well.

“It is really important to have a pathway from trying it at school, going to local clubs and moving onto district and county level.

“You need opportunity along the way and you need people who can coach it and understand each step of the journey.

“Hopefully with the community programme and by inspiring people to come along and watch Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen we can get a lot of excitement around tennis.

“To have grand slam champions playing here shows them what is possible. It is key to have the right environment and people.

“I hope we can inspire people to play tennis in the north-east.”

Emma Raducanu: ‘Massive opportunity’

Like most of us, Judy Murray was delighted when Emma Raducanu won the US Open in New York.

The 18-year-old became the first qualifier to win a grand slam by beating Layla Fernandez in straight sets in the final.

Raducanu is the first woman ever to win a title in as few as two tournaments, and the youngest since Maria Sharapova triumphed at Wimbledon in 2004.

Judy hopes the teenage sensation has inspired other young girls to take up tennis. She also hopes it might improve the fortunes of the Scottish junior scene.

She said: “It is incredibly impressive to do something like that at 18. Especially when three months ago she was sitting her A-levels.

“It is a massive opportunity for tennis in this country to get on the back of that and I think in Scotland we really need to invest in a big way in girl’s tennis.

“At the most recent British national junior championships there was only one girl playing in qualifying in under 12’s.

“There were no girls playing in under 14’s and no girls in under 16’s or under 18’s. So there is a real dearth of girls in competitive tennis in Scotland.

“I very much hope Emma will inspire not just girls but those who coach and run clubs to help the girl’s side of the game in Scotland.

“Having a teenage role model is huge for women’s tennis.”

More from the Schools and Family team

Hundreds of Robert Gordon University students hit by loan payment delays

Decision day looms for Dales Park Meethill schools merger

Charity kitting out kids for school reports hike in demand