‘It’s an amazing feeling’: North-east pupils get say over climate change strategy

Thrifting, a basics bank and litter picking are just a few of the great ideas Aberdeenshire pupils have come up with for saving the planet.

A north-east council has set up a committee which aims to highlight the impact of climate change to young people.

Staff from Aberdeenshire Council’s education department make up the sustainability and climate change team.

The idea behind it is to help young people and staff to understand the impact of climate change. They will also work on the measures required to develop solutions to reduce the carbon budget.

The team is committed to ensuring pupils’ ambitions and ideas about climate action are recognised.

Strategy aims to boost environmentalism

Talks begin with pupils last month with the idea of making sure learning for sustainability is included in the curriculum.

Pupils at Kemnay Academy have already been discussing some of their own ideas.

Fifth-year pupil Katie Elrick said they are already coming up with ideas about how to make a difference.

She said: “Be more conscious of what you’re spending and where you’re spending. Look into where you’re buying something from and think about ‘can you thrift that?’ It lowers cost and carbon.

“As a pupil voice captain we’re talking about introducing a ‘Basics Bank’ which can help with sustainability as well as supporting the cost of the school day, by providing water bottles, for example.

“It will mean people don’t have to go and buy drinks, and using the water fountain can increase hydration and it’s good for your health.”

Pupils share their vision for the future

Other pupils from Kemnay Academy have also told how they hope to make an impact as part of the council’s climate change strategy.

Second-year pupil Orlaith Michie said: “I found this a very great opportunity as in school I feel like we always talk about climate change and the stuff we could do to help but this gave us the chance to actually do the stuff that will make an impact.

“It’s an amazing feeling knowing that you are helping the planet and making a positive impact.”

Alexander Rogoez, who is in third year, added: “As a member of the Eco Schools Committee, I feel that the sustainability goals will help to focus our actions so that everyone can play their part in tackling climate change and improve our community, one goal at a time.”

Pupils at Kemnay Academy already volunteer to litter pick outside after every break time.

They have a bank of litter pickers. Junior classes take turns to carry out the pick up alongside senior pupil volunteers.

Head teacher backs environmental efforts

Kemnay Academy head teacher Lizbeth Paul agrees it is essential young people are listened to.

She said: “Put simply, we can’t make the impact we’d like to in schools unless our young people and colleagues are on board.

“Everyone has to understand the benefit of taking the time to separate food waste and recycling, for example, or switch off lights and equipment when not in use.

“I’m very proud of the Eco Schools group we have here at Kemnay. I know they’ll provide a valuable contribution to this area of work across our local area.”

A digital interactive version of the sustainability and climate change strategy is at https://bit.ly/3Afhiyo

