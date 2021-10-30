‘I need your help’: Prince Charles’s green plea to Scotland’s children in inspiring book foreword

Prince Charles has issued a plea to children to help save the planet in a foreword to a new book.

The prince, one of the world’s most famous environmentalists, has written in the book It’s Up to Us.

In a heartfelt message, he reveals that he is inspired daily by the “web of life” around us.

He calls for schoolchildren everywhere to draw, paint or write about the future they want for the planet.

The book – including the Prince’s emotive words – will be given out to schoolchildren across Scotland.

It is launched as COP26 comes to Glasgow.

What is Prince Charles saying?

Author Christopher Lloyd, with the Prince’s Foundation, and illustrators from around the world, created It’s Up to Us.

Known in Scotland as the Duke of Rothesay, he has provided an emotive foreword on the future of the planet.

In it, he writes: “When we view a picture of the Earth from space it is easy to see how the land, water and air are one fragile system working in harmony to support life.

“This web of life inspires me every day – seeing that everything is, in some way, connected to everything else.”

But in Prince Charles’s environmental message, he warns that “all the people in the world” need to do “everything they can” to keep the planet healthy.

He added: “What the world needs is for children all around it to imagine the type of future you want to build.

“I don’t know about you, but I love to draw and paint, like many of the artists in this book.

“So here’s my challenge to you: take out a blank piece of paper and draw, paint or write about the future you would like to see one that puts Nature at the heart of everything we do.”

The future king signs off simply “Charles”.

What about the book itself?

The Prince’s Foundation and What on Earth Publishing partner on the book about climate change.

Illustrators from 33 countries contributed to its pages.

It is sustainably printed and half of all proceeds from book sales will go to The Prince’s Foundation.

The books are printed in the UK on recycled FSC paper with vegetable inks.

All carbon impacts of the production have been offset through The World Land Trust and other programmes.

The copy of the book will be donated to every primary school in Scotland – that’s 2,041 of them – through sponsorship from investment company Baillie Gifford.

It comes out in hardback on Monday – including Prince Charles’s environmental message.

A series of free educational events and activities will take place throughout the first week in November at Dumfries House.

What are they saying about it?

Author Mr Lloyd said: “The story of how humans have upset the harmony of nature, putting the future of our planet in peril, is the most important ever told.

“Activating young people to persuade others to put Nature first is vital if we are to succeed in helping combat climate change.

“That’s why we are so thrilled to be partnering with HRH Prince of Wales and The Prince’s Foundation to tell this story in the most accessible, beautiful and engaging way possible.”

Simon Sadinsky, executive director of The Prince’s Foundation, added: “The book, and the story it tells, comes at a very important moment. Our climate is changing, our forests and animal habitats are under threat and our oceans are being polluted.”

