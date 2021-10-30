‘I need your help’: Prince Charles’s green plea to Scotland’s children in inspiring book foreword

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Schools & Family

‘I need your help’: Prince Charles’s green plea to Scotland’s children in inspiring book foreword

By Sarah Bruce
30/10/2021, 12:01 am
Prince Charles on a recent royal visit

Prince Charles has issued a plea to children to help save the planet in a foreword to a new book.

The prince, one of the world’s most famous environmentalists, has written in the book It’s Up to Us.

In a heartfelt message, he reveals that he is inspired daily by the “web of life” around us.

He calls for schoolchildren everywhere to draw, paint or write about the future they want for the planet.

The book – including the Prince’s emotive words – will be given out to schoolchildren across Scotland.

It is launched as COP26 comes to Glasgow.

What is Prince Charles saying?

Author Christopher Lloyd, with the Prince’s Foundation, and illustrators from around the world, created It’s Up to Us.

Known in Scotland as the Duke of Rothesay, he has provided an emotive foreword on the future of the planet.

In it, he writes: “When we view a picture of the Earth from space it is easy to see how the land, water and air are one fragile system working in harmony to support life.

“This web of life inspires me every day – seeing that everything is, in some way, connected to everything else.”

A copy of the cover of the book including Prince Charles's environmental message

But in Prince Charles’s environmental message, he warns that “all the people in the world” need to do “everything they can” to keep the planet healthy.

He added: “What the world needs is for children all around it to imagine the type of future you want to build.

“I don’t know about you, but I love to draw and paint, like many of the artists in this book.

“So here’s my challenge to you: take out a blank piece of paper and draw, paint or write about the future you would like to see one that puts Nature at the heart of everything we do.”

The future king signs off simply “Charles”.

Prince Charles book foreword

What about the book itself?

The Prince’s Foundation and What on Earth Publishing partner on the book about climate change.

Illustrators from 33 countries contributed to its pages.

Two pages from the book that includes Prince Charles's environmental message

It is sustainably printed and half of all proceeds from book sales will go to The Prince’s Foundation.

The books are printed in the UK on recycled FSC paper with vegetable inks.

All carbon impacts of the production have been offset through The World Land Trust and other programmes.

The copy of the book will be donated to every primary school in Scotland – that’s 2,041 of them –  through sponsorship from investment company Baillie Gifford.

A sample of pages from the book that has Prince Charles's environmental message

It comes out in hardback on Monday – including Prince Charles’s environmental message.

A series of free educational events and activities will take place throughout the first week in November at Dumfries House.

What are they saying about it?

Author Mr Lloyd said: “The story of how humans have upset the harmony of nature, putting the future of our planet in peril, is the most important ever told.

It's Up to Us author Christopher Lloyd, who wrote the book including Prince Charles's environmental message
It’s Up to Us author Christopher Lloyd

“Activating young people to persuade others to put Nature first is vital if we are to succeed in helping combat climate change.

“That’s why we are so thrilled to be partnering with HRH Prince of Wales and The Prince’s Foundation to tell this story in the most accessible, beautiful and engaging way possible.”

Simon Sadinsky, executive director of The Prince’s Foundation, added: “The book, and the story it tells, comes at a very important moment. Our climate is changing, our forests and animal habitats are under threat and our oceans are being polluted.”

