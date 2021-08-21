Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Schools & Family

‘I don’t get nervous – I just go in and try my best’ Meet the pupil hoping to bring Horse of the Year glory to Orkney

By Garrett Stell
21/08/2021, 6:00 am
Jorgi Craigie, 10, qualified for the Royal International Horse Show thanks to her performance at the National Pony Society show at Strathallan Castle in June. Supplied by www.sinclairphotography.co.uk
Jorgi Craigie, 10, qualified for the Royal International Horse Show thanks to her performance at the National Pony Society show at Strathallan Castle in June. Supplied by www.sinclairphotography.co.uk

Orkney’s Jorgi Craigie has a horse that can carry her all the way to Birmingham.

Of course, they might need some help from ferries, trains and automobiles along the way.

But when 10 year-old Jorgi makes her debut at the 72nd Horse of the Year Show in Birmingham in October, she’ll be seated proudly on the back of her trusty pony Mrs Brown – stage name: Rhencullen Rockette.

After becoming one of the first Orkney riders to qualify for the Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead in July, she will be the first solo rider from her islands to make it to the Horse of the Year Show.

Jorgi inherited her love of riding from her mum, Caroline. Together they have logged countless miles for shows, and Jorgi credits her success to mum’s support and Mrs Brown’s faithfulness.

‘Some people try their whole lives’

Jorgi’s love of all things horses has taken her on adventures all around Scotland and England. The Glaitness School pupil and her mum make regular trips to the mainland, to compete in qualifiers for big shows.

In June, the pair travelled to Strathallan Castle to compete in the National Pony Society show. Jorgi’s performance earned her a ticket to the Royal International in July.

I wouldn’t be able to do it without mum, she loves it as much as me.”

– Jorgi Craigie, 10

And now she is off to Birmingham.

“We went away this season for miles on the clock and never expected to do so well. On the mainland you are amongst strong company with very nice ponies.

Jorgi Craigie at the National Pony Society show at Strathallen Castle, where she qualified for the Royal International. Supplied by www.sinclairphotography.co.uk

“Jorgi has worked her socks off in the winter months preparing for these qualifiers. Covid stole a season from Jorgi and Mrs Brown. So, we were very excited to be getting back out this season.

“Qualifying for the Royal International and HOYS is a huge, huge achievement. Some people try their whole lives. They are up there with the most sought after tickets in the horse world.”

A born-and-bred rider

Caroline said that equestrianism was her passion – and it wasn’t long before Jorgi picked up the torch.

I don’t get nervous – I just go in and try my best. My mum gets nervous for me.”

-Jorgi Craigie, 10

Jorgi belongs to the Orkney Riding Club, but she also travels to the mainland for training sessions, which her mum says are key to her success.

“We go across to Caithness for training with Russell Skelton and James Munro, which is a must when competing at this level. They help Jorgi greatly and prepare her for competing on the mainland.”

Up for anything

Caroline said Jorgi has been riding Mrs Brown for two years, and the pair have proven themselves to be up for anything during competitions.

Jorgi Craigie and Mrs Brown make a daring leap at the Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead in July. Supplied by Equinational Photography

“We’ve had Mrs Brown for two years and she is the best pony we could ever have found for Jorgi – she has the heart of a lion, always aims to please and is such a genuine kid’s pony. She loves Jorgi as much as Jorgi loves her. They are a team with a lovely bond.”

The biggest leap yet

All of that preparation should serve Jorgi well when she attempts to bring a Horse of the Year title back to Orkney. No matter what the outcome, Jorgi said that she is happy to be competing and feels lucky with such a willing partner.

horse of the year Orkney
Jorgi Craigie and Mrs Brown at the Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead in July. Supplied by Equinational Photography.

“I don’t get nervous – I just go in and try my best. My mum gets nervous for me. I love horse riding – I always have. I like going to shows it’s nice to get all the gear on and have Mrs Brown washed and looking smart.

“My favourite part is definitely the jumping – I love how hard Mrs Brown always tries for me. We are a team. I can’t wait to be at all these big shows and to be able to ride at them is a big thing for me. Just proves dreams do come true when you work hard.

“My family and friends are proud of me. I wouldn’t be able to do it without mum, she loves it as much as me.”

