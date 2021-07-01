A north community has mobilised to try to save the local school’s much-loved janitor.

David Aitchison has been at Smithton Primary School for 18 years and knows every pupil – and most of the parents – by name.

So when he was told he was being transferred to another school just over a mile away, his young and not-so-young fans were devastated.

And now, hundreds of parents, pupils and locals have come together to try to save their jannie, who they call Mr Aitch.

Almost 300 people have already signed a petition demanding Mr Aitchison’s employers Highland Council halt the transfer.

The petition on change.org describes Mr Aitchison as “an integral part of Smithton School and community”.

It asks Highland Council to reverse a decision that would transfer Mr Aitchison to Duncan Forbes Primary.

Highland Council said that transfers can happen within local school groups.

Mr Aitchison did not want to comment, although it is known he doesn’t want to move – but dozens of people on social media have made clear that they want him to stay.

Smithton petition labels the janitor transfer a “devastating” move

The organisers of the “Save our Janitor” petition said that the school and wider community would miss Mr Aitchison’s presence.

“He is loyal, approachable, friendly and never forgets any of the kids.”

“David Aitchison has been an integral part of Smithton School & community for 18 years, the children adore him, along with us parents,” the petition reads.

“This is a devastating and unacceptable move by Highland Council.”

Support pouring in online

Since the community council shared the petition on Friday, commenters have flooded the council’s Facebook page with support.

“We no longer have children at the school, however, Mr Aitch was an integral part of our children’s early years,” wrote a Facebook user named Rhona McGregor.

“He is loyal, approachable, friendly and never forgets any of the kids.”

Smithton ‘won’t be the same’

Another petitioner named Kirsty Allan said students will miss Mr Aitchison’s positivity.

“Smithton wouldn’t be the same without David. He is kind, caring, funny, hard working and loyal.”

Petitioner Brenda Thompson agreed that the school isn’t the same without Mr Aitchison, adding: “please come back, we miss you.”

While another commenter named Robert Lee agreed that the move would be devastating.

“David as a personal friend and former colleague is one of the best people I have ever had the pleasure to have met. I’m not surprised everyone would be devastated if he were moved from his current position.”

Smithton janitor “one in a million”

A user named Lynn Grant said: “He is a good friend since leaving school and an amazing janitor and mentor for the kids who go there!”

Another user named Debbie Cartwright called Mr Aitchison “one in a million”.

“All Smithton kids and parents in Smithton love him and we need him to stay.”

Meanwhile, a user named Kellie Kesson thinks Highland Council is making a mistake.

“This gentleman has been an amazing pillar of the community and Smithton Primary School pupils. Highland Council should be ashamed of themselves.”

‘Deployed to ensure business needs are met’

The Highland Council declined to address the Smithton janitor petition directly.

A council spokesperson said: “The Council does not comment on personnel matters. However, our facilities management staff are contractually employed to cover associated school groups (ASGs) which relate to specific cluster of schools in a particular area.

“Janitorial staff are deployed from time to time in line with their contract to ensure business needs are met.”

Read more from the Schools & Family team

‘A sensible option’: Microbiologist wants testing – not isolation – to tackle Covid in schools

Moray mum saves choking baby’s life

Primary pupils are green screen stars for Orkney lifeboat project