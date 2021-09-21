Hundreds of Robert Gordon University students hit by loan payment delays

A “technical issue” at an Aberdeen university meant 800 students were left waiting for vital loan payments.
Robert Gordon University (RGU) said a “small number” of students at the higher education institution had to wait for their Student Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS) cash to come through.
Bosses at the Garthdee-based university said the delay for payments was down to an “internal technical issue”.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe