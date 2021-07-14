Huge cash boost for city’s disadvantaged children

Two Aberdeen projects which help disadvantaged children have received a huge and much-needed cash boost.

Music 4 U and North East Sensory Services (Ness) were awarded a share in £132,120 from BBC Children in Need.

Music 4 U, based at Aberdeen Arts Centre, was given £57,120.

This will allow them to fund regular performing arts classes for children and young people with additional support needs.

The classes aim to develop kids’ creative skills and encourage a sense of community, reducing feelings of isolation.

Ness, which supports those in the north-east living with a visual and/or hearing impairment, received £75,000.

The cash injection will help them fund regular activities, social contact groups and peer support for youngsters.

Region benefits to tune of £600,000

Thanks to Children in Need’s 2020 Appeal in November, a total of £598,106 has been awarded to groups across the north-east which help young people.

The huge cash boost comes at a crucial time for local projects, many of whom have struggled with the impact of the pandemic.

Graham Findlay, chief executive of Ness, said: “We are beyond grateful for the support from everyone at BBC Children in Need.

“This funding will allow us to continue providing support to children and young people to overcome the potentially devastating practical and emotional effects of sight or hearing loss, helping them lead more independent and happy lives.”

‘We can’t wait to see the difference this makes’

And Debbie Kirkness, director of Music 4 U, said: “We are so grateful to everyone at BBC Children in Need for their support.

“This will help us offer opportunities to children and young people with physical, social, learning and emotional disabilities, regardless of ability or background.

“We can’t wait to see the difference this makes to our community.”

Children in Need’s Scottish head Florence Burke added: “At a time when it is needed most, we’re delighted to be awarding funding which will make a real impact on the lives of children and young people facing disadvantage locally.”

Over the past year, Children in Need have delivered two appeals to help disadvantaged young people whose lives have been made even harder as a result of Covid.

To date, the charity has awarded over £25 million in funding to projects providing essential support to children suffering as a result of the pandemic.