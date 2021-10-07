How many Covid-19 absences are there compared to last year?

Covid-19 related school absence rates continue to trend downward, though most local authorities are still reporting more than at this time last year.

The rate of absences peaked at almost 9% in some local authorities in September, but now all but Moray Council are below the 3% line.

Compared to the beginning of October 2020, the rates of Covid-19 related absences are higher heading into the end of the current term.

What are the latest trends for Covid in schools?

In the north and north east, Moray has the highest Covid-19 school absence rates, with 3.2%. At the end of August, Moray was reporting 1% of students absent due to Covid-19 related reasons.

Aberdeenshire (2.8%), Highland Council (2.1%) and Aberdeen City (2%) follow closely behind.

The percentages are sporadic in the island councils. Small pupil rolls cause pronounced changes in the case of an outbreak or a missing report. But both Shetland and the Western Isles reported more absences this week.

What was it like this time last year?

Covid-19 related absences have been consistently higher in schools across the north and north east this year, compared to 2020. At this time last year, the Western Isles experienced an isolated surge. Prior to the month of October, the absence rate in the islands was below 1%, and it returned to that level by October 23.

The Scottish Government recently suggested that in-school safety measures, including masks, could remain in place through the winter.

How many pupils are home against health advice?

After a spike in Covid-19 cases in young people to begin the school year, hundreds of parents across the north and north east decided it was safer for their children at home.

But the most recent statistics show that at least some of those students are beginning to return to class. This comes even as a coalition of parent groups are advocating for more Covid-19 mitigation measures in Scottish schools.

The groups think that bringing back isolation protocol for classroom contacts of a positive case, extending mask requirements to primary schools and improving ventilation could make schools safer.

What are the Covid-19 trends among school staff?

The Scottish Government also tracks how many teachers and other members of staff are absent for Covid-19 related reasons.

