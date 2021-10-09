Highland music pupils hit the high notes in record numbers

The High Life Highland music programme is bringing the joy of music to over 4,000 pupils, the most in its history.
The Covid-19 lockdowns put a temporary damper on music lessons. For months, in-person classes and sharing equipment were heavily restricted or at a dead-stop.
But with the end of the lockdown interlude came a renewed interest in music education.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe