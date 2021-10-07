Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Schools & Family

Groundbreaking Highland teacher beats childhood idol to win national award

By Garrett Stell
07/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 07/10/2021, 6:07 pm
John Naples-Campbell said that the TV series Queer as Folk taught him that he could live a positive life.

On John Naples-Campbell’s first day as a teacher, a student asked him if he was gay.

He recalled: “I had a choice at that point: Do I stay in the closet or do I come out?

“I came out at that point and I’ve never looked back.”

That was in 2004. Fast-forward to 2021, and Mr Naples-Campbell has just been named Educator of the Year at the National Proud Scotland Awards.

Up against him in the same category was influential screenwriter and producer – and one of Mr Naples-Campbell’s earliest role models – Russell T Davies.

But Mr Naples-Campbell showed that he has plenty of star power of his own.

He was recently an instrumental campaigner for adding LGBT Inclusive education to Scotland’s curriculum, and he has shown throughout his career that truly inclusive education needs action from brave teachers and leaders.

‘Surreal’ night at Proud Scotland Awards

The Proud Scotland Awards celebrate the LGBTQI+ community by recognising the outstanding work and commitment of individuals and organisations towards inclusivity in Scotland.

Highland teacher John Naples-Campbell, his partner Graeme Summers and judge Louise Bailey at the Proud Scotland Awards ceremony.
John Naples-Campbell at the Proud Scotland Awards with judge Louise Bailey and his partner, Graeme Summers. Supplied by John Naples-Campbell.

When Mr Naples-Campbell saw his name alongside Russell T Davies on the list of nominees, the Glen Urquhart High School depute head quickly abandoned hopes of success and committed to just having a good time at the awards ceremony.

But then he won.

“I was totally shocked. It was just a really surreal moment. Because he really changed my life when I was 16.”

Mr Davies, through his late 1990s television series “Queer as Folk”, had a fundamental impact on Mr Naples-Campbell’s life.

I wanted to become a teacher to make sure young people never went through what I went through.”

-John Naples-Campbell

“For me, growing up, I had no visual role models on TV or in the school curriculum. And it really wasn’t until Queer as Folk came out that actually made me realise: I can have a really positive life.

Screenwriter and television producer Russell T Davies at his home in Manchester.
Screenwriter and television producer Russell T Davies at his home in Manchester. Photo by Fabio De Paola/Shutterstock (12460493ad)

“It’s not going to be this horrible life that my parents thought it would be, because that’s what the government had been telling people.”

Learning and teaching in the shadow of Section 28

In 2003, the UK government repealed Section 28, a law passed in 1988 that prevented schools from “promoting the teaching of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship”.

Mr Naples-Campbell grew up under Section 28 and it shaped his school years. And even though he began teaching after its repeal, he has seen vestiges of it all around the classroom.

Highland teacher John Naples-Campbell and actor Gayle Telfer-Stevens at the Proud Scotland Awards ceremony
Mr Naples-Campbell and actor Gayle Telfer-Stevens at the awards ceremony. Supplied by John Naples-Campbell.

“I started teaching in 2005, but it was very clear at that point that Section 28 was still in our classrooms. The Scottish Government never actually trained staff on how to deal with LGBT education after it had been banned for almost two decades.

“You don’t need to like me and you don’t need to agree with what you think is right or wrong regarding LGBT issues. But you need to respect me because I’m a human being.”

-John Naples-Campbell

“From 2005 I’ve been battling different mindsets about what LGBT education actually is. A lot of people still think it has to do with sex education. And it’s nothing like that at all.

“It’s about making sure that we’ve got a visual representation of the impact that LGBT people have had in the world.

“There are these massive, amazing people who have contributed to our world, who are not being recognized within our curriculum for being their authentic selves.”

Small changes to build respect

Scotland recently became the first country in the world to embed LGBT inclusive education across the school curriculum.

Mr Naples-Campbell worked alongside the campaign group Time for Inclusive Education to push for this development and to help shape what inclusive education will look like.

Mr Naples-Campbell said that something as simple as changing the phrasing of a word problem in maths can show children that not all families look that same. It’s not even about teaching right or wrong, he said.

“You don’t need to like me and you don’t need to agree with what you think is right or wrong regarding LGBT issues. But you need to respect me because I’m a human being.”

Hope for a brighter future

Mr Naples-Campbell wasn’t the only local leader recognised for championing inclusivity at the weekend’s ceremony.

Karen Adam, MSP for Banffshire & Buchan Coast, took home the award for Political Leadership. The award recognises anyone who has used their office to actively support and advance the cause of LGBTQ+ people.

Mr Naples-Campbell said that changing the perception of LGBT in schools needs more people in political and educational leadership roles to take action. But luckily, there are signs of promise.

“Now we’re at a stage where teachers really want to make a change, they want to see a difference. We’ve got so many teachers now who want to be trained on how to make their classrooms inclusive.

“I wanted to become a teacher to make sure young people never went through what I went through.

“We’ve got a long, long way to go, but the future looks bright.”

More from the Schools & Family team

The £1 billion Covid recovery plans for our schools: All you need to know

Nobel Prize Winner Sir Paul Nurse: ‘Schools need to teach how science works’

Students design an Aberdeen ‘to make people proud’ ahead of city masterplan reveal

Tags

More from the Evening Express Schools & Family team

More from the Evening Express