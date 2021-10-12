Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Get those face masks off our kids! You make your feelings clear in our poll

By David Proctor
12/10/2021, 11:45 am
The survey revealed most oppose face coverings in schools.

The controversial issue of face coverings in schools has provoked a strong reaction in the north and north-east.

Government ministers are expected to announce changes to the rules around face coverings in schools on Wednesday.

According to a draft document, pupils and teachers will not have to wear masks in classrooms. They would still be required in communal areas.

Pupils will still have to wear face coverings in areas like corridors.

Poll reveals strong feelings against school kids wearing masks

It comes after last week’s meeting of Scottish Government advisors. The new coronavirus rules are due to be brought in after the October holidays.

And now the results of Press and Journal and Evening Express survey on the issue show the vast majority are against kids having to cover up. 

More than 88% of those responding feel that masks should not be worn by youngsters in schools compared to just over 11% who back the measure.

In total there 1,783 votes in our poll, which asked “Should face coverings be worn in schools into the winter?”.

There were 1,580 for no and just 203 votes for yes in our online survey.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Face coverings in schools: Why/why not?

The majority of you gave a resounding no – Chrissy Muir gave a reason for her thinking.

She posted: “It is causing my children and others psychological distress and has changed their learning environment in negative ways.

“It’s about time we prioritize children over adults.”

June Greig – clearly against masks in schools – described them as “bacteria-filled muzzles”.

Others – although in the minority in our poll – were in favour of keeping masks and the other measures.

Kat Bea Sremlahc wrote: “As a parent of a secondary pupil I support this.

“The winter respiratory viruses are predicted to be worse this year.

“Masks, along with other precautions like hand washing and sanitising, are the best way to prevent spread of all respiratory viruses and flu.”

First minister previously mentioned masks

Nicola Sturgeon hinted at the continued use of face coverings in schools over the winter last week.

Ms Sturgeon said ministers would consider the advice of the advisory subgroup on education and children’s issues.

The group of advisors is made up of 14 specialists from different sectors including science and education.

Campaigners had welcomed the potential announcement of ending the use of face coverings while children are at their desks but the EIS teaching union was more cautious.

A spokeswoman said: “Any proposal to remove pupil face coverings whilst they are seated, should be linked to a significant increase in the vaccination uptake among secondary pupils, which is progressing but still in the early stages.”

