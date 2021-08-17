GALLERY: Your back to school pics – with an extra serving of one of Britain’s Biggest Families

We asked and you sent them – thank you, and here is our Back to School gallery.

Here is a selection of snaps that show the excitement of a first day at school for pupils across the north and north east.

Spot anyone you know?

PS… Remember these guys?

As well as our back to school gallery, we have another selection of pictures.

After their mammoth preparations and big clothes shop for school, the Sullivan family from Lossiemouth – well, nine of them – made it to school yesterday morning.

Here is the evidence.

More from the Schools & Family team

Back to School: Aberdeen youngsters are “raring to go”

Meet Lauren, Georgia, Freya and Anna: Taking P1 by storm!

The Sullivans and their back to school spreadsheet