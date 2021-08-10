Exam results 2021: Did YOUR area make the grade?

Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 and its impact on education there have been overall improvements in exam pass rates across the north and north-east.

Aberdeen

In Aberdeen, there was an increase in the number of pupils gaining A to C in National 5, Highers and Advanced Highers with attainment increasing to 85.85% compared to 80.15% in 2020.

Higher pass rates in the city also improved with an increase to 86.54% from 80.70% last year while attainment at advanced higher was up from 86.11% to 90.92% this year.

Councillor M Tauqeer Malik said: “I am delighted to see such a huge improvement in our National 5 Higher and advanced highers this year. I want to congratulate all, of our young people who worked so hard to achieve such an improvement in our results

“This year has again been very challenging due to Covid-19 but it is a testament to our young people that they have risen to the challenge and produced excellent results.

“I want to also thank our education team, headteachers, teachers, school support assistants and our backroom staff for putting in place conditions within and out with the school environment that allowed our young people to learn despite Scottish Government Covid-19 restrictions.”

Highland

Attainment in Highland improved with 38.37% of fourth year pupils achieving A to C grades in National 5 qualifications compared to the last exam diet in 2019 which was 36.47%.

The authority also revealed that 40.60% of fifth years gained A to D grades at higher level which is up from the exam diet of 2019 where rates were 40.11%.

With 70.13% of fourth year pupils achieving five or more awards at National 4 level or above compared with 67.94% in 2019.

Councillor John Finlayson, chairman of Highland Council’s education committee said: “This year’s data reflects the resilience and hard work of all of our young people, their families and their teachers as they delivered the Alternative Certification Model.

“There is much to celebrate in this year’s results and I would like to congratulate all who have achieved success despite the challenges of the past 18 months.

“And for those young people who are disappointed with any of their grades, don’t forget that there is a great deal of support available to you in your school to help you to decide what your next steps will be.”

Moray

Pass rates for National 5 in Moray dropped slightly from 91% in 2020 to 90% while higher rates stayed at 90% with advanced higher passes going from 88% up to 95%.

Vivienne Cross, Head of Education at Moray Council said: “I am exceptionally proud of our overall results as well as individual student awards, particularly given the very challenging year which has had a major impact on our young people.

“Their resilience, tenacity and ability to stay focussed during a year of disruption, like no other, is to be applauded and we congratulate every pupil for each award and grade they have worked hard to achieve.”

Argyll

In Argyll and Bute, pass rates for National 5, higher and advanced higher were 87.33%, 90.15% and 91.41% respectively.

All ten of the regions secondary schools maintained their 100% pass rate for National 4 qualifications.

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: “Congratulations to each and every one of our senior pupils who have received their exam results today. I never cease to be amazed by the talent and ability shown by our young people here in Argyll and Bute.

“The last 18 months have been a difficult and uncertain time for everyone but our young people, with the support of their parents and teachers, have overcome any barriers and continued to work hard to achieve success. Their commitment and sheer determination to do well has clearly paid off and I am delighted for them.”

Western Isles

In the Western Isles, 91.6% of pupils achieved A to C grades across National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher.

Chairman of the education, skills and children’s services committee, councillor Paul Steele, said: “In addition to congratulating and recognising the work and achievement of pupils, we would like to express our thanks to parent, carers and staff for your commitment to supporting our young people to achieve in challenging and changing circumstances.”

Aberdeenshire Council have not been able to supply figures yet.

