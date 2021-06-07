Dignitas stalker: Parents’ shock as nursery teacher returns to work ON SAME DAY she pleaded guilty in court

Parents have hit out after a stalker returned to her job as a nursery teacher just hours after pleading guilty to subjecting two women to a year-long campaign of fear.

Aberdeen City Council refused to discuss the case – or to say whether the stalker was still teaching children.

Emma Johnston, 49, a nursery teacher at Hazlehead Primary School, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

She returned to school after the case – although by Monday morning, parents were reassured the teacher was no longer looking after their children.

Johnston’s stalking campaign lasted more than a year and targeted two different women, the court heard.

She contacted assisted suicide clinic Dignitas claiming one victim needed end-of-life care.

She also made contact with several funeral directors, claiming her victims were dead so that they’d get phone calls about their own funerals.

Parents were up in arms that Johnston apparently hadn’t been suspended on Friday, having seen her working at the nursery on the afternoon after the case.

She was seen wearing the same outfit she was pictured leaving court in.

‘Horrified she could still be teaching’

On Monday morning, the school told parents who had complained that Johnston would not be working there now.

One parent said: “When other parents of children in her class discovered the news of the stalking conviction they were horrified that someone guilty of such a serious offence could still be teaching.

“She even returned to Hazlehead on Friday afternoon after she’d pleaded guilty in the case.

“I know some mums and dads complained to the school over the weekend and got a phone call today from the deputy head of early years learning to reassure them that Emma Johnston would not be in nursery.

“It wasn’t clear if this is permanent or just until the outcome of the court case.

“It really sounds as though the school did not know about the case – why else would she be allowed back in the classroom on Friday afternoon, but not today?

“If it hadn’t been for the court report on Friday none of us would have any idea.”

The offences took place between February 2020 and March this year.

Could face jail

Appearing in the dock, Johnston admitted both charges of causing fear or alarm by stalking and was warned against any more contact with the women, or she will face jail.

Sheriff Gerard MacMillan described the charges as “serious” and deferred sentencing, to allow for background reports.

He warned bail was granted on the condition that she does not contact either complainant.

Johnston was warned that if she broke those conditions she could face jail.

Johnston, of Waterton Lawn in Stoneywood, will next appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on July 27.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We cannot comment on an ongoing court case and would not comment on an individual member of staff in any event.”