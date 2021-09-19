Councillors to hear latest on £100 million Aberdeen schools project

Councillors are to be given an update on a multi-million-pound schools building programme.

The city council pledged £100 million towards replacements in Torry, Milltimber, Riverbank in Tillydrone and Countesswells.

A report to go before the Capital Programme Committee sets out the time lines for the projects in Torry, Milltimber and Riverbank in Tillydrone.

Each of the projects have already been delayed after builders were blamed for not turning up due to Covid.

Members of the committee will be asked to note each of the delays to the three projects and there will also be an update on the fourth new school at Countesswells.

Report details timelines for three new schools

Torry Community Hub and Primary School will welcome its first pupils in the summer of 2023.

It is being built on the site of the former Torry Academy, according to a report to be considered by the Capital Programme Committee. Its budget is £28.1 million.

The school will have room for more than 430 pupils and would also include community facilities like sports pitches.

A new primary school at Milltimber is due to open after the 2022 summer holidays. Construction is due to be completed next spring.

Like Torry, it will have room for more than 430 children and space for a nursery for 60 youngsters.

The budget for the replacement Milltimber Primary is £21.9 million with £10 million of that already spent on the project.

The report also revealed that the Riverbank replacement school in Tillydrone will be ready by summer 2023. It has a budget of £31.1 million.

Budget changes: An explanation

The report said the changes to the budget were made to reflect each project. It will be discussed next week.

It said: “On March 5 2019, the Council allocated a total budget of £100 million to deliver new schools at Milltimber, Countesswells, Torry and Tillydrone.

“This budget was allocated equally between these four schools, i.e. £25 million each.

“Each school has now been developed sufficiently to allow a more equitable distribution of budgets between each school to be made.

“Each school will be delivered to the same high standard that can be seen in the other schools which the Council has delivered in recent years.

“The virement of budgets takes into account the different sizes of each building which, in turn, is as a result of the different educational and community requirements for each neighbourhood. The virement also takes into account the different site costs associated with each school.”

Countesswells update to be held in private

Meanwhile, councillors will get a behind closed doors update on Countesswells School at next week’s meeting.

The local authority was seeking legal action against the developer of a new £25 million school amid wrangles over contributions towards the scheme.

Plans to build Countesswells Primary in the west of Aberdeen are to go ahead, but members have agreed to take further action over non-payment of the principal firm’s obligations for the project.

Countesswells Development Limited (CDL), responsible for the school’s construction, has been under fire for withholding payments since April.

During a city growth and resources committee meeting, councillors agreed a motion to seek a “final resolution” with the firm after several unsuccessful attempts to find common ground.

But CDL insisted it has been working “co-operatively” with officers since the launch of the project. The firm said it was “surprised” and “extremely disappointed” by the council’s approach.

