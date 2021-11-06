Climate change for kids: 10 top tips to inspire your children to go green

This week’s COP26 discussions have shown that the next generation is pushing climate change up the political agenda. So how you can you inspire your kids to get involved?

We asked the countryside rangers team at High Life Highland to share their top tips to inspire kids on climate change.

1. Re-wild your garden

Leave a little patch to go wild to play your part in No-Mow May. Build a pond, plant some wildflowers, put up some bird feeders. Can you see a difference to the number of creatures in your garden?

2. Get recording

Join in with national recording schemes. Get involved with the Big Butterfly Count in the summer or the RSPB Big Garden Bird Watch in January.

3. Lights off for Earth Hour

Get involved in Earth Hour, a worldwide initiative to switch off all non-essential lights. This is a great opportunity to get some candles out and play a board game. Or you could go for a walk in the dark to stargaze or find the Northern Lights.

4. Find a sit spot

Find a comfortable spot outside in nature where you can regularly spend some time observing the world around you. You can keep a record of what wildlife you see each time, record your feelings or draw what you see. Spending just 15 minutes regularly in a space can give you a wonder of different experiences as the weather and seasons change.

5. Plant a tree – or more

You could plant a tree in your garden or get involved in local woodland or community projects. Trees are homes to many different types of wildlife, as well as being carbon stores. They provide the very air we breathe!

6. Download recording apps

There are a wealth of identification and recording apps you can download to help you explore and contribute to conservation. Recording what you find provides valuable information to scientists and conservation organisations who want to protect wildlife for us all.

7. Ditch the car

Walk or cycle to school when you can. This gives you a chance to get fitter, reduce your carbon footprint and see some wildlife on the way. If well make small changes like this, we can help tackle climate change.

8. Calculate your household’s carbon footprint

Discover what impact you are having and then decide if there is anything you can do to reduce it. The WWF has a tool to help you.

9. Get involved with Eco Schools

Ask your teacher about Eco Schools. The project aims to help reduce litter and waste at school, learn about global citizenship, energy, and water conservation.

10. Join a High Life Highland countryside ranger event

High Life Highland Countryside Rangers run lots of events in the outdoors in Highland. There are nature kids clubs, guided walks, family volunteer conservation days, and online talks.

