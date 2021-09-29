Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
CHECK: When will you sit your exams in 2022? SQA publish timetable

By Garrett Stell
29/09/2021, 5:46 pm
Students can begin planning for their 2022 exams.

Scotland’s beleaguered exam body has published the 2022 exam schedule.

After two years of emergency measures due to Covid, the Scottish Qualifications Authority has confirmed exams will take place at the end of the academic year if it is safe to do so.

The timetale will run from April to June.

To help digest this year’s exam diet, we’ve compiled all of this year’s subjects at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher levels.

Search for your subjects, find your dates and mark your calendar!

What’s your 2022 exam schedule?

Are there any changes to this year’s exams?

For now, the Scottish Government says that exams will take place “if it is safe to do so.” After two years of cancelled or dramatically altered exams, many pupils will be facing them for the first time in 2022.

The SQA recently released information on three potential scenarios in which Covid-19 may – or may not – affect the 2022 exam schedule:

  • Scenario 1 (Current public health advice): SQA exam diet with modifications. In most courses, learners will do less assessment than in a ‘normal’ year with exams, and more time will be available to focus on learning and teaching.
  • Scenario 2 (Increased levels of disruption): SQA diet with additional measures. Exams themselves will not change, but more resources will be available prior to exams for pupils in certain subjects. SQA guidance says that, if required, it will announce additional measures at the end of March 2022.
  • Scenario 3 (Public health advice causes exams to be cancelled): Teachers and lecturers determine provisional results. This will only happen if physical gatherings are restricted at exam time. In this scenario, schools will not be required to run additional assessments. Instead, teachers will determine provisional results using their “professional judgement” of student performance.

More about the 2022 exams

Whatever havoc Covid-19 might wreak on the 2022 exam schedule, there will still be a familiar institution at the helm. That’s because, although the government recently handed the SQA a death sentence, the organisation is still overseeing the 2022 exams.

While experts in education conduct a study on how best to rework Scotland’s exam system, the SQA will function as it always has.

You. can find more information for specific subjects online, including details on the changes for each subject’s exams.

