Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Schools & Family

Charity kitting out kids for school reports hike in demand – and now they need winter woollies

By David Proctor
20/09/2021, 5:00 pm
Left to right: Moray School Bank’s Racheal Glennie Debbie Kelly and Mhairi Ward making up a uniform pack to go to a school pupil.
Left to right: Moray School Bank’s Racheal Glennie Debbie Kelly and Mhairi Ward making up a uniform pack to go to a school pupil.

A Moray charity that lends a helping hand to parents getting their children ready for school has seen a jump in referrals.

During the summer holidays, the Moray School Bank helped almost 350 children get ready for class.

It is a 30% hike in people seeking help – and operators blame the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moray School Bank – “a food bank for clothes” – has been helping kids since 2017.

It is based at a former farmhouse near Craigellachie and aims to provide new school uniform and warm winter clothing to children living in poverty across Moray.

The charity has a vast stockpile of clothes including shoes, shirts, trousers, shoes and bags.

They used to stock jumpers from 42 primary schools in the region but now offer plain tops in school colours.

‘Comfortable, confident and happy to learn’

Debbie Kelly, Mhairi Ward and Racheal Glennie at Moray School Bank’s base near Craigellachie, Moray.

Debi Weir from Moray School Bank said the impact of the coronavirus crisis across Moray was the reason they had more families turning to them ahead of the new term.

She said: “We’ve completed back to school.  We had 349 referrals which is a 30% increase on last year.

“It’s down to Covid. Moray has been hit hard with job losses and poverty isn’t going away. Covid hasn’t helped.

“This is all about making sure the sure the child is going to school confident, comfortable and happy to learn.

“We speak to parents and kids about what they want their kids to wear.  So for instance if younger children want a certain character on their backpacks.

“Younger kids will go to a local shoe shop to have their feet specially measured while we give teenagers a choice of trainers.

“Once everything is arranged we delivered it to the family. We work like a food bank and ask the local community to donate items to us.”

Gearing up to help pupils through winter

Debi Weir found of Moray School Bank.

Debi said that even though the schools have been back for a number of weeks they will not be taking a break as they prepare to help kids gear for the winter months.

She said: “We deal with school uniform all year round because kids grow out of it or they move schools.

“We tend to slow down and our summer campaign ends at the end of September and we move into winter in October.

“We are already seeing referrals coming in for winter.  It is important to have a warm jacket, hat and gloves and winter shoes.  Anything to keep kids warm.”

More from the Schools and Family team

Aberdeenshire parents speak out about confusion over school isolation rules

Unsupervised play: Is it time we cut the apron strings?

Your school lunch menu this week: September 20

Tags

More from the Evening Express Schools & Family team

More from the Evening Express