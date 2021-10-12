Battle of the Brits Aberdeen: Be a winner with Judy, Andy and Jamie Murray

Children from across the north-east are being asked to depict what sport means to them as part of a new drawing competition.

It comes ahead of the pre-Christmas Scotland-versus-England tennis showdown at the city’s P&J Live arena in December.

Judy Murray has launched the poster contest for youngsters in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire ahead of the showpiece sporting event.

The winning entries across five age groups will be displayed in the locker rooms of the Battle of the Brits, so that Andy, Jamie and the other players can be inspired by their work before they step on court.

One overall winner will have their drawing displayed on the front of the event’s official programme. Their school will get a Zoom question and answer session with Judy in the New Year.

During recent visits to Aberdeen and Ballater, Judy revealed more about the drawing competition.

She said hopes the artistic contest make allow children to feel like they have a “share in the event.”

Judy said: “We’re going to roll out activities to lots of different user groups in the next few months. We want to get as many people as we possibly can picking up a racquet.”

Judy also spoke about the launch of the poster competition for the Battle of the Brits.

She added: “We are asking kids to design a poster of why they love sport.

“The best posters will go into the player’s lounges and hospitality lounges. That’s so the whole of the local community can feel like they have had a share in the event.”

Tennis tournament is ‘massive opportunity’

Judy Murray also believes bringing Battle of the Brits to Aberdeen is a “massive opportunity” for the north-east.

She hopes there will be a lasting legacy long after people have packed away the tennis racquets and nets.

Judy said: “Bringing an event like up to Aberdeen is a massive opportunity really to grow the game in the local area and that is what we are trying to do.

“Generally, the biggest tennis events in the UK tend to be down south because we don’t have a major facility up here for running tennis competitions.

“Jamie wanted to bring this event away from the central belt and it is an opportunity to take a major tennis event to a different part of the country.

“We want to make sure there is a legacy from the event and why we are doing all this different type of activity but this is not just for primary school children.”

