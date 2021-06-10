The owner of a north-east soft play centre has taken part in a nationwide protest action against their closure.

Becky Mennie owns Inverurie-based charity BECS Inclusive Soft Play Centre – and while it was allowed to reopen on Monday, others in level two areas were not.

She was unable to take part in a protest at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday so travelled to Gillian Martin’s office in Oldmeldrum to highlight the issue.

Becky took a box of play balls and a letter to Ms Martin’s Aberdeenshire East constituency headquarters.

But she had to take the items home again after it emerged the office was not occupied.

Before the north-east was placed under level one restrictions allowing soft play facilities to open for more than a year, Becky had urged the Scottish Government to allow them to open sooner.

National protest against reopening rules

Other soft play owners gathered outside the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday to urge ministers to allow those based in level two areas to reopen.

Becky said she travelled to Ms Martin’s office to make her voice heard and she has also been repeatedly contacting the first minister about the issue.

She said: “I went to Gillian Martin’s office in Oldmeldrum because I could not get down to Edinburgh for the protest.

“We had some balls from a ball pool and a solicitors letter setting out why we think all soft plays should be open.

“The guys down at the protest spoke to Anas Sarwar for a while so hopefully, he will have listened.

“I have already sent Nicola Sturgeon ten to twelve emails every day but she has never replied.

“We are lucky we are getting to reopen but even if we were not allowed we were going to reopen on Monday anyway.”

‘Great’ to have customers back at soft play

Along with many other play centres in level one areas, BECS Inclusive Soft Play Centre, on Inverurie’s Burghmuir Place, reopened on Monday.

Becky is pleased to have children and parents back after an absence of more than a year.

She said: “We opened on Monday and it has been quite nice to have our regular customers in.

“The feedback so far has been great from parents and it is great to have so many familiar faces back at the centre.”

Gillian Martin MSP has been approached for comment.