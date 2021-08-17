‘Are the holidays done yet?’ Kyle Wilkie is all set for his first day of school

It’s the first day of school and emotions are running high.

The summer holidays passed in a blink. The gym shoes are labelled, packed lunches assembled and new pencils sharpened.

For parents, the first day of school can be a mixed bag of sadness and relief. For the brand new Primary 1 starts, it’s a day they will likely remember forever.

Not fazed

None of this has fazed five-year-old Kyle Wilkie, from Ackergill, near Wick. “He kept asking me when the school holidays would be over,” laughs mum Julie. “He can’t wait to get back to his friends!”

Kyle is starting Newton Park Primary School in Wick, where he also went to nursery.

The school was unable to organise the usual transition activities because of the pandemic, but nursery pupils did get to visit the canteen, playground and classrooms.

Senior primary school pupils recorded video introductions explaining the basics such as where to hang up school bags and coats.

Kyle seems relaxed about it, and can easily name both his Primary 1 teachers. More importantly, he says he’s looking forward to the beef burger and wedges on the school dinner menu.

Lost time

This year has of course been a strange one. Between the two lockdowns, kids have lost around five months of education.

The impact on mental health and exam results in older pupils is well reported, but it’s harder to quantify the effect on nursery kids preparing to start ‘big school’.

Many enjoyed the slower pace of life and the extra time at home with family. Others couldn’t wait to get back to their friends and activities.

“Kyle and I didn’t find lockdown too bad,” says Julie. “The nursery gave us fun options of things to do so there wasn’t too much pressure. It helped us think outside of the box.”

Was Mum a good teacher? “Yes,” says Kyle emphatically.

Ready for first day of school

Kyle and Julie have just returned from visiting family in Blairgowrie, and spent the rest of the summer holidays playing at the local bouncy castle and swing parks.

Kyle looks very smart in his school uniform but is clearly still in holiday mode: “I’d rather wear shorts!”

The new Spider-Man school bag is a winner though, and Kyle us happy to demonstrate his best web-slinging moves as he sets off from his home in Ackergill.

For Julie, it’s hard to believe the pre-school years are already over. Kyle says he is most excited about learning how to read, and hopes to be a policeman when he grows up.

“He was excited every day about going to nursery, so it’s great to see him looking so happy on his first day of school,” says Julie.

“It just feels like the time has flown in. Suddenly he’s growing up and off to Primary 1 already. I felt quite emotional on my way home.”

