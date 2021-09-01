An Inconvenient Truth: You say ‘no’ to unisex loos in schools

More than half of people polled by the P&J said they did not want unisex loos in north and north east schools.

We asked your thoughts on shared toilets and you responded in your droves with more than 1,000 people taking part in our poll.

We asked whether people felt unisex loos have a place in our schools after Highland Council’s recent attempt to introduce single-sex conveniences at one school.

In that case, the local authority had to abandon the idea after parents at Culloden Academy raised fears over privacy and children’s health.

But it sparked a debate over whether the set-up was a good idea in principle.

Of the 1,011 votes 570 or 56.38% said no to unisex loos while 223 (22.06%) agreed they should be available alongside traditional loos. 214 (21.17%) said yes to having exclusively unisex toilets.

Four people said they did not know when responding to the poll.

The Press & Journal’s Facebook page was also busy with reaction with more than 350 comments being received.

Ann Macpherson is against the introduction of unisex toilets in secondary schools and wants to keep a clear distinction between facilities.

She wrote: “Young girls, some as young as 11 years should not be expected to use the same toilets as males, some who could be 18 years.

“Where is the safeguarding in all of this? Do staff in the school have to use unisex toilets? There should be separate toilets for females and males, disabled.”

Toilets leave youngsters without ‘privacy and dignity

Paula Leisk agreed that unisex toilets should not be in schools and believes it leaves pupils without any “privacy and dignity”.

She said: “Nope privacy and dignity for all young people.

“At least some kids are shy and need a little privacy when going to the bathroom. What about bullying and everything else that goes along with growing up?

“My daughter would not cope with this and am glad she’s now 20.”

‘No easy answer’ to the use of unisex toilets

But not everyone disagrees with the idea of having unisex toilets with Darren Campbell insisting it should be the norm.

He said: “There should be a movement towards teaching children to go in, do their business and leave. This is what happened in every bathroom I visited as a kid and adult abroad.

“Love that as adults most parents assume boys are bullies and girls have no confidence – says a lot about how we think about society. Fear mentality holding back progress again.”

Midge Fowlie believes the issue of unisex toilets in schools is far from clear cut and insists there is not “easy answer” to the debate.

He said: “There is no easy answer to this.

“We must accept that for some children, the choice between male or female toilets is a difficult one.

“And you could argue that we should educate children to use unisex toilets responsibly. Is this really not possible? Brothers and sisters share toilets at home. I really don’t know.”

More from the Schools and Family team

Outdoor learning: Why schools are breaking out of the classroom and into the real world

World record breaking Paralympian Neil Fachie backs Ellon Wheel Park

The child flu vaccine: Everything you need to know