Academy Street Dance Studio: New class to rebuild children’s confidence after lockdown

Academy Street Dance Studio has launched a new class to help rebuild young children’s confidence as they emerge from lockdown.

The ‘Dance with Me’ initiative is the brainchild of Gillian Stuart, who runs the Academy Street Dance Studio in Aberdeen.

Children from 18 months will be able to enjoy dance, music and stories. To help ease post-lockdown anxieties, parents and other family members can go too.

“During lockdown, most little ones have been surrounded by their family unit,” said Ms Stuart.

“Many children haven’t had the opportunity to interact with other small people in a nursery, play or activity setting.

“The kids have been so used to having parents with them because of lockdown, and you can see how their confidence has been knocked when they have to go in somewhere on their own.

“Now with the restrictions easing, and parents and carers able to come in, we thought we’d let them join in.

“It doesn’t have to be parents, it can be grandparents or aunties or uncles or whatever.

“The younger children in particular can feel a bit anxious. Those who are six are quite resilient and it feels a bit more natural for them.

A stepping stone to build up confidence

“It’s just a way of easing the pressure, and allowing children and their families to continue that bonding time they had during lockdown.

“It also allows parents and carers to see what their kids are learning, which they wouldn’t otherwise get to see.

“But most importantly, it’s a stepping stone for the children to build up their confidence again after lockdown.”

The classes will be held at the Academy Street Dance Studio on Academy Street in Aberdeen.

The first class – which is free – will be on Tuesday.

If it proves popular it will continue after the summer holidays.

For more details contact Gillian on 01224 211017 or info@academystreet-dance.co.uk

